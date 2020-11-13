Anne Smith

After being railroaded twice by the US legal system, and preyed on by predatory attorneys costing her $40,000, Anne Smith is someone that has definitely faced serious adversity in her life for the past 7 years. These adversarial events have transformed her into a symbol of determination and empowerment.

Her Facebook group Iron Sharpens Iron Council boasts thousands of members who all stand together to empower each other against injustice.

Her story involves her daughter, who Anne believes was wrongfully convicted by a corrupt prosecutor, this event turned Anne’s life upside down. 7 long years of hardship pushed against Anne Smith, but she persevered against all odds to become a stronger and more confident version of herself.

Anne’s personal contribution is to prevent and help others from her experience through gained from her workshop on financial empowerment and legal advocacy. To join the CLEAR HER NAME Movement receive news and updates, click the link in Anne’s Instagram bio.

Anne’s disillusionment of the US legal system is shared by a large number of Americans, and through her diligent research on the legal system, she hopes to help others who are facing the same situation as her. Anne knew she wanted to help others after facing these trials herself, and knows that people need support in times like these. Through her social media platforms, she reaches out to her community to open up about their experiences, as well as her own. Through this support system, others can band together against the injustice that has been brought upon them.

Through several trials in her life which are still ongoing, she has come out of the other side as a warrior who will not stop fighting until her daughter receives justice.