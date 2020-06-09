Antonio Roulet

Antonio Roulet is an upcoming music artist devoted to making good music. His music types are jazz, classical, rock, and opera, while he sings well in the vocal ranges of alto, baritone, and Bass. On the side, he performs different covers of different songs. He is also an investor in a program where he gets to pass his wealth to the next generation, Young Investor Program (Credit Suisse).

He has educational accomplishments up his sleeves as well. One of which is his master’s degree in Glion Institute of Higher Education Montreux, Switzerland. He also got the BA Advertising/Business Management from Suffolk University Boston, United States of America. Another notable academic accomplishment is The International Baccalaureate Canadian International School, Singapore.

In this interview, Antonio lets us into his career space, experiences at the American Idol, and his plans.

Antonio, what first got you into music, and who inspired you to make music?

I first got into music when I was about 14 years old. I started off listening to a lot of classical and jazz music. The first artist that really stood out to me was Michael Bublé. I loved his style, how he sang so effortlessly. However, recently the person who has been inspiring me to make music is Tom Misch. The way he played his guitar and the way that he managed to make music that was so emotional and funky at the same time really inspired me to look at his style and how he crafted the songs that he made.

How would you describe your music?

I would describe my music as funky / Lo-Fi. My first and most successful song, “Sweet Bum Moves,” is a dance type song that takes a lot from the 70s disco music that you used to see. Additionally, I also wanted to create music that people could play in their cars on the commute or on road trips to relax and drive.

What does your music say about you?

My music really doesn’t say anything about me besides the fact that I like to listen to good music and I also like to make people dance. Simply comes down to my personal preference. I don’t really care if people listen to it as long as I enjoy listening to songs that I make.

Do you collaborate with others? What is your creative process like?

The only other person that I’m working with right now is my best friend, Thomas carpenter. He helps me edit the songs in the way that we like them. Not only that, but he also helps me with the lyrics A lot of the time.

I guess you could say that our creative process is simply going on to either Spotify or YouTube and artists that we enjoy, or that make us dance. Once we find a type of style from a specific artist that we might like, we try to replicate specific Tempo and Style on the program that we use, which is FL Studio 2020.

Are you planning any videos for your music?

We are looking to make a couple of music videos for the song “Sweet Bum Moves.” However, at the current moment, it’s a bit difficult to get together in large groups given the whole COVID-19 situation. Hopefully, once all of this dies down, we’ll be able to organize the get together at some specific locations that we have here in Switzerland.

What is your biggest musical challenge?

I think my biggest musical challenge is finding a specific style that I like to have to start making the music. However, once I do find the specific Style, both Tom and I make up some lyrics that we find to be catchy and can very quickly make a single in a night.

What about the American Idol, we know that you were performing in March of 2018, how was the journey?

It was exhilarating yet frightening. The pressure of being amongst talented singers and musicians all competing, for one thing, was disheartening at first. However, the experience as a whole gave me a new outlook on what emerging artists can try to do to succeed in an incredibly competitive environment. It allowed me to realize that you don’t always need a huge platform to give yourself a voice. Nowadays, you can create your voice with enough persistence and online presence.

What song did you sing?

The first song that I sang in the audition was “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé.

What are your plans for any future releases?

At some point shortly, I would love to make a full album that I could release on Spotify. It would require a lot of time and effort; however, at the moment, time is on my side.

Thank you Antonio for your time!

You can follow up with Antonio Roulet at his Facebook, YouTube and listing to his music on Spotify here.