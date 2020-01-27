Britney Spears, Glenn Francis, Wikimedia Commons

Britney Spears’ Full Name

What is Britney Spears’ full name?

Britney Spears’ full name is Britney Jean Spears; she chooses to go by her real name in her professional career. She’s been singing professionally since she was a teenager so it’s unlikely she ever thought about trying out a stage name, and her name was always well suited to her public image as an American teenage pop star.

Britney Spears’ Age

What is Britney Spears’ age?

Britney Spears was born on the 2nd of December, 1981 in McComb, Mississippi. She is currently 38 years of age and had been famous since she appeared in the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1990s.

Britney Spears’ Family

Who is Britney Spears’ family?

Britney Spears is the daughter of Lynne Irene Bridges and James Parnell Spears. She has two siblings, older brother Bryan James and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney Spears attended dancing lessons from the age of three in her hometown Kentwood, Louisiana. She won a number of state-level competitions and talent shows as a child for dancing, gymnastics and singing.

Britney Spears’ education

Where did Britney Spears go to school?

Britney Spears went with her mother at the age of eight to audition for The Mickey Mouse Club, where she was introduced to the talent agent Nancy Carson whom suggested that Britney be enrolled at the Professional Performing Arts School.

Her mother moved with her to an apartment in New York City so that she could attend the school. Her first professional role came as an understudy in the musical Ruthless! She was hired for the Mickey Mouse Club in 1992 but returned to Mississpi in 1996 when the show was cancelled. She was enrolled at Parklane Academy.

Britney Spears’ home

Where did Britney Spears live?

Britney Spears currently lives in a 12,000 square foot home located in a gated Los Angeles community. The home sit on 21-acres in Thousand Oaks and is worth $7.4 million. The home is designed to mimic the Neoclassical Italian style and is situated on top of a hill for stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Britney Spears’ height and weight

What was Britney Spears’ height and weight?

Britney Spears is approximately 163 cm tall or around 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 57 kg’s. Britney Spears weight has fluctuated over the years and she has publicly spoken about her struggles with losing weight in the past. She is currently very fit and muscular and has shared her workout routine and diet with fans.

Britney Spears’ nationality

What nationality is Britney Spears?

Britney Spears is American, she was born in the Bible Belt and was often referred to as the quintessential Apple Pie American Girl at the height of her career.

Britney Spears’ religion

What religion does Britney Spears follow?

Britney Spears grew up is a socially conservative part of the Bible belt where evangelical Protestantism was a strong religious influence. Spears was baptised as a Southern Baptist and sung in her local Baptist church choir as a child, however as an adult she dabbled in Kabbalist teachings.

Britney Spears’ fame

What is Britney Spears famous for?

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actress. She is well known for her singing career but is also known for her early career in the revival of The Mickey Mouse Club. She is often referred to as the Princess of Pop and credited with reviving teen pop in the early 2000s.

Britney Spears’ early career

How did Britney Spears’ career start?

Britney Spears was cast in the Mickey Mouse Club in 1992, alongside Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. Britney Spears and her mother began talks in 1997 with manager Lou Pearlman to join the female pop group Innosense.

She recorded a demo and was rejected by three labels before Jive Records returned a call and signed her to the label. A full album was ordered and released in 1999.

Britney Spears’ career breakthrough

What was Britney Spears’ career breakthrough?

Britney’s first two albums were both highly successful, both …Baby One More Time and Oops!…I Did It Again where well received and quickly established her as the best-selling teenager artist in history. She quickly became a pop icon and began a shopping centre promotional tour and a concert tour with NSYNC. The title track on her debut album peaked at number one on The Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Britney Spears’ continued career success

What has Britney Spears done since her career breakthrough?

Following the success of her first two albums, Britney Spears signed a promotional deal with Pepsi and released a book that was co-written by her mother. Her third album, Britney was released in 2001. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard hot 100 and sold more than 15 million copies across the globe.

Britney Spears went on the Dream Within a Dream Tour to support the album which was highly praised for its technical innovations. Britney Spears also appeared in the film Crossroads in the same year. She opened a restaurant in 2002 but quickly terminated her involvement.

She later released her fourth album which again debuted at number one. She released a Greatest Hits album with a cover version of Bobby Brown’s ‘My Perogative’ as a lead single. In 2007 she released her fifth album ‘Blackout’ which sold 3 million copies worldwide. She released her sixth album in 2008 and sold four million copies worldwide. In 2011 she released her seventh studio album ‘Femme Fatale’ which was certified platinum.

She went on tour later that year and appeared as a judge on The X Factor in 2012. In 2013 Britney Spears released her eighth studio album, ‘Brtiney Jean’ which was her lowest selling album. She released a single ‘Pretty Girls’ with Iggy Azalea in 2015. She released her ninth studio album in 2016 and performed at the Video Music Awards.

More recently Britney been the subject of the #freebritney movement due to allegations that her father has been abusing the power of his conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ net worth

What was Britney Spears’ net worth?

Britney Spear has an estimated net worth of approximately $215 million thanks to her commercially successful albums, tours and Las Vegas residencies, as well as her appearances on TV shows and movies. Britney Spears also makes money from her business ventures, such as her fragrances and her brand sponsorships.

Britney Spears’ Relationships

Britney Spears famously dated her previous Mickey Mouse Club co-star, Justin Timberlake between the years of 1999 and 2002. It was rumoured that she cheated on him and was the subject of his song ‘Cry Me A River’. She was also rumoured to have dated Wade Robson, Fred Durst and Jared Leto around 2003. She was later linked to J.R Rotem in 2007, Criss Angel and Adnan Ghalib. More recently she has dated Jason Tratwick and David Lucando.

Who has Britney Spears married?

Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but annulled the marriage only 55 hours later. In the same year she married Kevin Federline, whom she later divorced in 2007.

Does Britney Spears have kids?

Britney Spears has two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, a son Sean Federline (born in 2005) who is currently 14 years old and son Jayden James Federline (born in 2006) who is currently 13 years of age. At one point Britney Spears lost custody of her children but she currently shares custody with her ex-husband.

