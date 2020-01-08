Bruce Springsteen. Source: BS

Bruce Springsteen’s Full Name

What is Bruce Springsteen’s full name?

Bruce Springsteen’s full name is Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen. He drops his middle names for his music career and stage performance but chooses to go by his real first and last name in his professional career. He is often nicknamed ‘The Boss’ by his fans.

Bruce Springsteen’s Age

What is Bruce Springsteen’s age?

Bruce Springsteen was born on the 23rd of September, 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey. He is currently 70 years of age. Despite his age, Springsteen is still active in the music business and still regularly performs.

Bruce Springsteen’s Family

Who is Bruce Springsteen’s family?

Bruce Springsteen is the son of Douglas Frederick “Dutch” Springsteen (1924-1998) who was a bus driver among other jobs; he suffered from mental health problems throughout his life which began to worsen as he aged. His mother was Adele Ann, who was a legal secretary whom was the main breadwinner of the family. Springsteen also had two sisters; Virginia and Pamela. Pamela maintained a brief acting career but left to pursue photography.

Bruce Springsteen’s education

Where did Bruce Springsteen go to school?

Bruce Springsteen went to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Freehold, New Jersey. Springsteen was often at odds with the nuns at his school and didn’t like the strict rules imposed on him. His later music did however sometimes reflect the Catholic ethos of his upbringing and education and often included a few Irish-Catholic hymns adapted for the rock and roll genre.

Bruce Springsteen’s home

Where did Bruce Springsteen live?

Bruce Springsteen lives on a huge 378 acre estate in New Jersey which is located close to where he grew up. The house is worth approximately ten million and includes horse stables. He also has a home in Rumson, New Jersey which he has recently put up for sale.

Bruce Springsteen’s height and weight

What was Bruce Springsteen’s height and weight?

Bruce Springsteen is approximately 5 feet 9 and a half inches tall or 176.5 cm’s and weighs approximately 77kg’s. He is of average height and weight for most American men. Bruce Springsteen is exceptionally fit and in great health for his age, he keeps his weight down with a healthy diet and exercise routine. Bruce Springsteen enjoys free weights and uses them to keep him muscular frame.

Bruce Springsteen’s nationality

What nationality is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen was born in the United States and is an American citizen. He has Dutch, Irish and Italian ancestry. His maternal grandfather was Italian and was born in Vico Equense. His grandfather immigrated via Ellis Island and became a lawyer in the United States. Springsteen’s last name is of Dutch origin and refers to the stepping stones used on unpaved streets. The Springsteen’s were one of the early Dutch families to settle in New Netherland in the 1600s.

Bruce Springsteen’s religion

What religion does Bruce Springsteen follow?

Bruce Springsteen had a Catholic upbringing and attended a Catholic school. He has said before that ‘Once a Catholic, always a Catholic’ and has indicated that his beliefs have had a big influence over him life and given him an active spiritual life. He has joke that it has made it difficult sexually however.

Bruce Springsteen’s fame

What is Bruce Springsteen famous for?

Bruce Springsteen is famous for being an American singer, songwriter and musician. He is known for being both a solo artist and the leader of the E Street Band. He has received a lot of critical acclaim for his music during his career which has spanned five decades. He is known for his poetic lyrics and the socially conscious content of his songs. He is also known for his energy on stage and the length of his performances. He music often focuses on the struggles of working class Americans.

Bruce Springsteen’s early career

How did Bruce Springsteen’s career start?

Bruce Springsteen’s career started after he became inspired by the beatles and bought his first guitar in 1964. His mother later took out a long to buy him a $60 guitar. He began perfoming at local venues and in the follow year played for Tex and Marin Vinyard who helped him get a job as the lead guitarist of The Castiles. In the late 60s he played with a trio called Earth and played one big show at the Hotel Diplomat in New York City. He also performed at Venues on the Jersey Shore, in Virginia, California and Tennessee and developed a cult following. He performed with a number of bands during the 70s as he developed his sound including Sonic Boom, the Sundance Blues Band and the Bruce Springsteen band. In 1972 he formed the band that would later become known as the E Street Band, they signed with Columbia Records that same year. His debut album was released in 1973 and won critical favour. He was often compared to Bob Dylan. His second album was released in September 1973 but was not commercially successful.

Bruce Springsteen’s career breakthrough

What was Bruce Springsteen’s career breakthrough?

Springsteen’s fourth record was released in 1975 and was his breakthrough album. The album reached number 3 on The Billboard 200. Legal issue with his manager kept him out of the studio for almost a year afterwards but his band toured extensively during that time. Springsteen’s fourth album, Darkness on the Edge of Time was released in 1978. Springsteen rleased The River in 1980 which featured his first number one hit, ‘Hungry Heart’. He then released the acoustic album Nebraska. By this point Springsteen was regarded as a talented song writer capable of writing commercially successful songs and his band were known for their intense, lengthy shows. He was favoured by Rock stations and had gained worldwide recognition.

In 1984 he released the album that he perhaps best known for, ‘Born in the U.S.A’ which sold 30 million copies worldwide. ‘Dancing in the Dark’ was the best performing of the seven hit singles on the album and peaked at number two on the music charts.

Bruce Springsteen’s continued career success

What has Bruce Springsteen done since his career breakthrough?

Springsteen followed ‘Born in the U.S.A’ with ‘Tunnel of Love’ in 1987. The E Street Band was dissolves in 1989. Springsteen brought out two albums in 1992, ‘Human Touch’ and ‘Lucky Town’. He went on to record ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ in 1995. Springsteen got his induction to the Rock and Roll hall of fame in 1999. He reunited with the E Street Band for a reunion tour in the same year. Springsteen and the E Street band released ‘The Rising’ in 2002 and then ‘Devils & Dust’ in 2005. He went on to release folk covers of Pete Seeger with ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’ and the album ‘Magic’. He released ‘Working on a Dream’ in 2009 and his 17th album ‘Wrecking Ball’ in 2012. His eighteenth album ‘High Hopes’ was released in 2014 and he went on tour in 2016. More recently Springsteen has released ‘Springsteen on Broadway’, an album that reached the top 10 in ten countries.

Bruce Springsteen’s net worth

What was Bruce Springsteen’s net worth?

Springsteen has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Most of his wealth has been built form his music sales – Springsteen has song more than 135 million records during his career. He has also generated income from his tours, merchandise sales and his book which was published in 2017. A small amount of income also comes from horse husbandry at his New Jersey property.

Who has Bruce Springsteen married?

Springsteen married Patti Scialfa whom he met at The Stone Pony bar in New Jersey. The couple started spending time together as friends after Springsteen introduced himself. He asked her to join his band in 1984 for the Born in the U.S.A tour and the pair looked set to become a couple bt not before he married actress Julianne Phillips in 1985. His marriage to Julianne Phillips separated in 1988 and Scialfa who was on the Tunnel of Love tour with Springsteen moved in with him shortly after the separation. The couple married in 1991 in a private ceremony.

Does Bruce Springsteen have kids?

Bruce Springsteen and Scialfa had their first child in 1990, Evan James Springsteen. Their second child Jessica Rae Springsteen was born in 1991. Their third child, Samuel Ryan Springsteen was born in 1994. Evan is a singer/songwriter who attended Boston College, whilst Jessica is an equestrian champion who went to Duke University whilst Sam became a fire fighter.

