Cher’s Full Name

What is her full name?

Although she’s known by her stage name Cher, her full name is actually Cherilyn Sarkisian. She goes by the shorted mononymous name in her career because it is memorable. She has used it since her career first began in the 60s.

Cher’s Age

What is Cher’s age?

The singer was born on the 20th of May 1946; she is currently 73 years of age. The singer was born in El Centro, California.

Cher’s Family

Who is her family?

Cher is the daughter of John Sarkisian, a truck driver with a drug and gambling problem, and Georgia Holt (born Jackie Jean Crouch) a model and bit-part actress. Cher’s parents divorced when she was only ten months old and she later got remarried to actor John Southall, the couple has a daughter, Georganne – Cher’s half-sister.

Cher’s mother, now living in LA with her new husband, began to work as an actress and a waitress. She appeared in minor roles in film and television and secured parts for her daughters as extras on television shows. Georgia ended her relationship with Southall when Cher was nine and went on to remarry and divorce a number of times after. The family moved around the country throughout the singer’s childhood and rarely had much money. At one stage, Cher was left at an orphanage.

When she was in fifth grade, the singer produced a school performance of the musical Oklahoma!, she was responsible for organising performers, directing and choreographing dance routines.

The singer had developed her unusually low voice by the time she reached the age of nine and she became fascinated with Audrey Hepburn and her style. In 1961 her mother married bank manager Gilbert LaPiere who adopted her and Georganne and enrolled them at a private school in Encino.

Cher’s home

Where does Cher live?

The singer owns a vast portfolio of properties, including a Beverly Hills estate that is set over 12,000 square feet. She also owns a Venice Beach apartment and a property at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and an apartment at the exclusive Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood. She owns a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office district and two large properties in Florida, including one close to Miami and another on La Gorce Island. She also owns an apartment in Wapping, London. She has said that her favourite property is an equestrian estate in Beverley Hills.

Cher’s height and weight

What is Cher’s height and weight?

The singer is approximately 174 cm’s tall and weighs a tiny 49 kg’s. She is extremely fit and can hold a plank for up to 5 minutes. She works out daily and eats a healthy diet. In addition to her normal gym exercise she also surfs.

Cher’s nationality

What nationality is Cher?

The singer was born and raised in America, her father was Armenian-American and her mother was of Irish, English, German and Cherokee descent.

Cher’s religion

What religion does she follow?

The singer did not grow up in a religious household but has said that she is a Buddhist as an adult, although she has admitted that she is a lazy one.

Cher’s fame

What is Cher famous for?

She is famous for being an American singer and actress. She is known as the Goddess of Pop and is known for her fierce independence and distinctive contralto voice. She has transformed her style and career a number of times since she first rose to fame. She first became famous as one half of the folk-rock husband and wife duo ‘Sonny & Cher’. They were extremely successful and sold more than 40 million records worldwide, with a number of hit songs. She later became a television personality before going solo and has sold more than a 100 million records over the course of her career, making her one of the best-selling singer’s in history. Her list of achievements include a Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Academy Award, three Golden Globes, a Cannes Film Festival Award and a number of Billboard Awards. She is the only artist in history to have a number one single in six consecutive decades. Outside of music she has been an active supporter of LGBT rights and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Cher’s early career

How did her career start?

Cher moved to LA at the age of 16 and began working at clubs to support herself whilst taking acting classes. She met performed Sonny Bono in 1962 and became his housekeeper and later his lover. They began to perform together and initially emerged as the duo Caesar & Cleo before Cher signed with Liberty Records in 1964, with Sonny as her producer.

Cher’s career breakthrough

What was her career breakthrough?

In 1965 the duo changed their names to Sonny & Cher and recorded the song ‘I Got You Babe’ which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The song knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts and became popular with teenagers who began to emulate the style of the couple. Their first album ‘Look at Us’ went to number two on the charts, where it remained for eight weeks. The duo had ten top forty singles between 1965 and 1972, five of which were top five singles. Cher released the song ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ which went to number two in the US and became her first million plus selling solo single.

By the end of the 1960s the duo’s music had stopped charting as it seemed bland next to popular bands like Led Zepplin. The singer released the unsuccessful solo album ‘Backstage’ and later ‘3514 Jackson Highway’ which experimented with soul music. Their relationship began to fall apart before Sonny asked her to marry him in a bid to keep her; they were married in1969 after the birth of their child, Chaz Bono.

At the low point in their career they dup performed at nightclubs, presenting a more mature image and began to appear on prime time television. The pair eventually got their own television series which attracted audience of more than 30 million. She returned to recording with the song ‘Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves’ which hit number one on the US charts. Her third number one single was ‘Dark Lady’.

Cher’s continued career success

What has she done since her career breakthrough?

Cher and Sonny began having marital difficulties in 1972 but did not officially break up until 1974. The couple battled over custody of their child and finances. During their divorce the singer had a romantic relationship with David Geffen who helped her secure a deal with Warner Bros. Records. She released the album ‘Stars’ which was commercially and critically unsuccessful. In 1975 she returned to TV with the show ‘Cher’ and married Gregg Allman before filing for divorce nine days later. The couple later reconciled and has a son. A number of her albums throughout the rest of the 70s were unsuccessful, until she released the disco-inspired album ‘Take Me Home’ which remained a best-seller for the rest of the decade.

In the 1980s she joined a rock band called Black Rose and cut her trademark long hair, the band broke up in 1981. She revived her acting career with an appearance alongside Meryl Streep in the film ‘Silkwood’ which earned her a Golden Globe. In 1985 she appeared in the commercially successful film ‘Mask’ which peaked at number two at the box office.

The singer began to receive a great deal of attention for her lifestyle choices by 1987, thanks to her tattoos, plastic surgeries and fashion sense. She was also known for dating a number of young men. In 1987 the singer appeared in three films, ‘Suspect’, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ and ‘Moonstruck’. The film ‘Moonstruck’ earned her an Academy Award and a Golden Glove Award.

The singer’s 1989 album ‘Heart of Stone’ was certified triple platinum. The singer appeared in the film ‘Mermaids’ in 1990 and released the album ‘Love Hurts’ in 1991 – the album reached number one in the UK.

Following the death of Sonny in 1998, the singer delivered a tearful eulogy. In 1998 she released the dance-pop album ‘Believe’ which went quadruple platinum with ten million copies sold worldwide. In 1999 the singer performed at the Super Bowl, singing the star spangled banner. The singer was name the top dance artist of 1999 by Billboard. The artist released the album ‘Living Proof’ in 201, it debuted at number nine. In 2002 she embarked on a farewell tour, announcing that it would be the final live concert tour of her career. The tour ended in 2005 and was one of the highest grossing tour in history. After three years of retirement she began a Las Vegas residency which earned her $60 million a year. In 2010 she appeared in the film ‘Burlesque’ and in 2013 released the album ‘Closer to the Truth’. In the same year she headlined at the Dance on the Pier benefit and embarked on a tour. In 2017 she began a new residency in Las Vegas and in 2018 she appeared in the film ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’. She headlined at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras before embarking on the Here We Go Again Tour after releasing an album of ABBA cover songs.

Cher’s net worth

What is Cher’s net worth?

Cher has an estimated net worth of $360 million thanks to her career as a singer and actress. She has sold more than 100 million records over the course of her career and is known for making a number of savvy real estate investments.

Cher’s personal life

Who has Cher been in a relationship with?

Cher has been married twice, her first husband was Sonny Bono whom she married at the age of 16. Her second husband was Gregg Allman.