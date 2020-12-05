Clint Eastwood, Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, Wikimedia Commons

Clint Eastwood’s Full Name

What is Clint Eastwood’s full name?

Clint Eastwood’s full name is Clinton Eastwood Jr. He chooses to go by the easier to remember ‘Clint’ and drops the ‘Jr.’ from his name for his professional film credits as many actors do when they have longer names. He is a well-known Hollywood icon and his name has become synonymous with the Western films that populated his early career.

Clint Eastwood’s Age

What is Clint Eastwood’s age?

Clint Eastwood was born on the 31st May 1930; he is currently 89 years of age. He was born in San Francisco, California. Despite his age, Eastwood is still active in Hollywood and continues to act and direct. It was recently announced that Eastwood plans to film a new movie in 2019.

Clint Eastwood’s Family

Who is Clint Eastwood’s family?

Clint Eastwood is the son of Clinton Eastwood (1906-1970) and Ruth Wood (1909-2006). Ruth took her second husband’s name who she married after Clinton Eastwood died. Eastwood has a younger sister named Jeanne Bernhardt (born in 1934). In the 1930’s his family moved often for his father’s jobs. They eventually settled in Piedmont, California and lived in an affluent neighbourhood. He has a swimming pool and each of his parents owned a car.

Clint Eastwood’s education

Where did Clint Eastwood go to school?

Eastwood went to Piedmont Middle School, he was held back due to poor academic results and had to attend summer school. He was asked to leave the school for writing obscenities on an athletic field scoreboard and for burying someone in the school lawn. He transferred to Oakland Technical High School and was supposed to graduate in 1949. Eastwood held number of jobs and attempted to enroll at Seattle University but was instead drafted into the U.S Army during the Korean War.

Clint Eastwood’s Residence

Where does Clint Eastwood live?

Clint Eastwood lives in a six bedroom home which was built in the 1850s by one of the first families on the Monterey peninsula. The home is located in Carmel, California and had previously been a dairy farm and a Fort Ord Officers club.

Clint Eastwood’s height and weight

What is Clint Eastwood’s height and weight?

Clint Eastwood is a tall man, he stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall or around 193 cm’s and weighs around 90kg’s. He has always been very tall and slim. He was a ladies-man in his youth thanks to his attractive figure. In his old age he remains thin and imposing thanks to his height.

Clint Eastwood’s nationality

What nationality is Clint Eastwood?

Clint Eastwood was born in the United States and is an American citizen. His mother was of Dutch and Irish ancestry. His father, Clint Eastwood Sr. was of Scottish and English descent. Clint Eastwood was born in San Francisco and grew up in California.

Clint Eastwood’s religion

What religion does Clint Eastwood follow?

Clint Eastwood’s parent were both Protestants, however Clint Eastwood has expressed that he is not religious. He has shown interest in Buddhism and other philosophies over the years but doesn’t seem to follow any particular organised religion. Religion is often depicted in a negative way in Clint Eastwood’s movies.

Clint Eastwood’s fame

What is Clint Eastwood famous for?

Clint Eastwood is most famous for being an American actor, filmmaker, musician and politician. Much of his early success came from his reputation as a Western film star after he first rose to fame in Rawhide. He achieved international fame with roles in a number of spaghetti Westerns in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He has become a cultural icon during his career thanks to his masculine image.

Clint Eastwood’s early career

How did Clint Eastwood’s career start?

Clint Eastwood’s career began when managed to get the role after being seen by an assistant who was impressed with him and snuck him in to audition for a role in front of Arthur Lubin who was impressed with his appearance and height but was unimpressed with his acting skills and suggested he take classed. Eastwood had his first audition in 1954 but was rejected. He got his first minor role in Revenge of the Creature (1955). He went on to appear in Lady Godiva of Coventry, Francis in the Navy and Tarantula. Eastwood continued acting until he landed the role of Rowdy Yates in Rawhide. Eastwood earned $750 per episode in the beginning and was earning $119,000 an episode by the end of the show.

Clint Eastwood’s breakthrough role

What was Clint Eastwood’s breakthrough role?

Eastwood went on to appear in A Fistful of Dollars, after his Rawhide co-star recommended him and enjoyed the opportunity to play an anti-hero as the Man With No Name. The film made Eastwood a star in Italy and he was again hired to star in For a Few Dollars More which went on to become a trilogy. He went on to appear in American Western, Hang ‘Em High and continued to appear in a number of other American films, such as Where Eagles Dar, Paint Your Wagon and Two Mules for Sister Sara. In 1971 he got the iconic role of Harry Callaghan that he is most remembered for, appearing in Dirty Harry.

Clint Eastwood’s continued film success

What has Clint Eastwood done since his breakthrough role?

Clint Eastwood remained busy during the 70s, directing his first film in 1973, High Plains Drifter. He went on to appear in a number of other films, including the sequel to Dirty Harry, Magnum Force. In the 80s Clint Eastwood directed Bronco Billy and appeared in films such as Honkytonk Man, Tightrope, Pale Rider and The Deal Pool (the final Dirty Harry film). He experienced a career lull between 1988 and 1992. He returned to the Western genre in 1992 with Unforgiven. He went on to appear in films such as In the Line of Fire, Absolute Power, and True Crime. In the 2000s, Eastwood starred in films such as Space Cowboys and found success after directing films such as Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers and Changeling. He then appeared in Gran Torino which grossed almost $30 million. More recently he has directed J. Edgar, American Sniper and Sully.

Clint Eastwood’s net worth

What is Clint Eastwood’s net worth?

Clint Eastwood has an estimated net worth of approximately $375 million. Much of his salary comes from his acting roles and directorial work. Eastwood has been a successful acting for many decades, with many commercially successful films under his belt. He has been attracting high salaries for his film roles since the 70s and now takes out large percentages of the movie’s that he directs.

Clint Eastwood’s personal life

Who has Clint Eastwood married?

Eastwood first married Maggie Johnson in 1953, but had affairs before and after marrying her. His affair prior to their marriage reportedly resulted in a child who was given up for adoption. He later lived with actress Sandra Locke, remaining with her for more than ten years. His second marriage was to Dina Ruiz in 1996, the couple separated in 2013.

Clint Eastwood has a reputation as a serial philanderer and has had a number of affairs whilst married or in serious relationship. During his marriage to Maggie Johnson he maintained a 14 year long relationship with Roxanne Tunis. He later had a relationship with Frances Fisher in the 1990s and has been seen with many woman since divorcing his second wife.

Does Clint Eastwood have kids?

Clint Eastwood is rumoured to have fathered a child which was put up for adoption during an affair whilst he was engaged to Maggie Johnson. He has a daughter with Rozanne Tunis, born 1964 and two children with ex-wife Maggie Johnson, a son Kyle (born in 1968) and a daughter Alison (born in 19972). He has two children, Scott (born 1968) and Kathyrn (born 1988) with a flight attendant, Jacelyn Reeves who he had an affair with whilst with Sondra Locke. He has a daughter Francesca (born 1993) with Frances Fisher and another daughter Morgan (1996) with second wife Dina Ruiz.

