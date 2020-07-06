Dua Lipa’s Full Name

What is her full name?

The singer’s full name is Dua Lipa, although it sounds like an unusual name it’s actually Albanian and her real name. Her name means ‘Love’ in Albanian and she has said that she has come to embrace it as an adult.

Dua Lipa’s Age

What is her age?

The singer was born on the 22nd of August 1995 in Westminster, London. She is currently 24 years old.

Dua Lipa’s Family

Who is her family?

Dua Lipa is the daughter of Dukagijin Lipa, a marketing manager and lead vocalist of the rock band, Oda ad mother Anesa Lipa, a tourism worker. The singer also has a younger sister and a younger brother. Her parents are from Pristina (present day Kosovo). They spent a number of years in England before her father accepted a job offer in Kosovo and Lipa attended the Third Millenium school there.

Dua Lipa’s home

Where does she live?

The singer owns a longer flat although has been spotted house hunting in the US with her mother. She is currently staying in an AirBnB because her flat was flooded by her neighbours renovations whilst she was away in Australi. She came home to discover that water had been dripping from upstairs for several weeks and had flooded her home.

Dua Lipa’s height and weight

What is her height and weight?

The singer is approximately 173 cm’s tall and weighs around 58 kg’s. The singer stays fit by doing high intensity interval training. She spends only fifteen minutes a day excercising to stay fit.

Dua Lipa’s nationality

What nationality is she?

The singer is British, having been born in London but has spent time living in Kosovo, more recently it looks like she is considering a move to the US. The singer’s parents are Albanian.

Dua Lipa’s religion

What religion does she follow?

Dua Lipa likely has some muslim heritage as Kosovo is a predominantly Muslim country but she doesn’t seem to identify as a Muslim or practice Islamic rituals.

Dua Lipa’s fame

What is she famous for?

Dua Lipa is famous for being an English singer, model and songwriter. She first began working as a model before signing with Warner Music Group, she has been recognised as a successful British break out act in recent years and won the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018. In 2019 the singer won the Brit Award for song of the year and in 2019 she won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. The singer has also won two MTV Europe Music Awards and received nominations for three Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Dua Lipa’s early career

How did her career start?

In 2013 the singer signed with Tap Management whilst she was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar. She was offered a monthly salary to leave her job and focus on her music career. During one of her recording sessions she wrote the song ‘Hotter than Hell’ which would later lead to her signing a recording deal with Warner Music Group. Her choice to sign with the label was smart as they didn’t have a big female pop artist and they wanted one, so they were willing to focus on her from day one. The singer released her first single ‘New Love’ in 2015. Her second single ‘Be The One’ was issues a few months later and found success in Europe, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. The singer embarked on her first tour in late 2015 after she was revealed to be one of the acts for BBC’s ‘Sound Of…’. The singer released her third single ‘Last Dance’ and later ‘Hotter than Hell’ in 2016. The single ‘Hotter than Hell’ became a hit worldwide and peaked at number fifteen in the UK. The singer’s fifth single ‘Blow You Mind (Mwah)’ was her first song to enter the US Hot 100 charts, debuting at number 72. The singer was featured on Sean Paul’s single ‘No Lie’ which reached number ten in the UK and later collaborated with Martin Garrix on the song ‘Scared to Be Lonely’.

Dua Lipa’s career breakthrough

What was her career breakthrough?

The singer released her debut studio album ‘Dua Lipa’ in 2017. The album’s sixth single ‘New Rules’ became her first number one in the UK and is currently her best-selling single to date. The singer performed at Glastonbury Festival only a few months later and the following month appeared at ‘We the Fest’ in Jakarta, Indonesia. In late 2017 Spotify revealed that she was the most streamed female musician in the UK for the year. In 2018 the singer was nominated for five categories at the Brit Award, the most nominations of any artist that year. She collaborated with DJ Whethan on the single ‘High’ for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack and began work on her next album in March 2018. In April 2018 the singer collaborated with Calvin Harris on the single ‘One Kiss’ which topped the UK charts, making it her second number one single. The song became the best-selling song in the UK for that year and she was invited to perform at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final. The singer then worked with Mark Ronson on the song ‘Electricity’ which was released in September 2018. The singer performed at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix event and was chosen as the face of Jaguars electric car, I-PACE.

Dua Lipa’s continued career success

What has she done since her career breakthrough?

In 2019 the singer released the single ‘Swan Song’ for the soundtrack of the film ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ and announced that she was working on her next album. In August 2019 she became the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s fragrance Libre. The singer announced the release of her album ‘Future Nostalgia’ and its accompanying tour in December 2019. The album’s lead single ‘Don’t Start Now’ peaked at number two in the UK and number one on the US Mainstream Top 40 charts. The album peaked at number one in the UK in April 2020.

Dua Lipa’s net worth

What is her net worth?

Dua Lipa has an estimated net worth of around $2 million thanks to her album sales and first tour, as well as her partnerships with brands like Jaguar and Yves Saint Laurent. The singer’s net worth will undoubtedly grow as her career continues.

Dua Lipa’s personal life

Who has she been in a relationship with?

Dua Lipa dated her boyfriend Isaac Carew, a model-turned-chef, for five years before they split in 2019. The couple reportedly broke up due to the singer’s busy schedule putting a strain on their relationship. She is now dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. The couple began dating after Anwar split from his girlfriend Nicola Peltz and shortly after he made out with Kendall Jenner.

Anwar is a model and TV personality. The couple are currently living together in London whilst they ride out the coronavirus pandemic and have been seen around London on a few occasions.