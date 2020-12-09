Forest Whitaker speaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Black Panther", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Source: Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

Forest Whitaker’s Full Name

What is Forest Whitaker’s full name?

Forest Whitaker’s full name is Forest Steven Whitaker III, he was named after his father and grandfather. In his professional career he usually goes by simply ‘Forest Whitaker’ as is simpler for film credits and easier to remember.

Forest Whitaker’s Age

What is Forest Whitaker’s age?

Forest Whitaker was born on the 15th of July, 1961 in Longview, Texas. He is currently 58 years of age and has been active in the film industry for a number of years. Nearing 60, Forest Whitaker now has salt and pepper hair and still looks quite young.

Forest Whitaker’s Family

Who is Forest Whitaker’s family?

Forest Whitaker is the son of Laura Francis (nee Smith) and Forest Steven Whitaker Jr. His mother was a special education teacher who earned two masters degree’s whilst raising her children whilst his father was a n insurance salesmen. Whitaker has two younger brothers, Kenn and Damon and an older sister, Deborah. Whitaker grew up in Carson, California from the age of four.

Forest Whitaker’s education

Where did Forest Whitaker go to school?

Whitaker went to Palisades Charter High School where he played football and sang in the choir. He graduated from high school in 1979 and attended California State Polytechnic University Pomona with a football scholarship. After receiving a back injury he changed his major to music. He later toured England and then drama. He was accepted to the University of South California’s Music Conservatory and then was accepted into the Drama Conservatory. He graduated from USC with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1982. He then studied acting at the Drama Studio London.

Forest Whitaker’s home

Where does Forest Whitaker live?

Forest Whitaker owns a sprawling 1.66 acre estate in the Hollywood Hills that consists of two homes. The homes sit behind a gate and have views of Santa Catalina Island. The homes have a total of 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms between them. The largest home is a Mediterranean style home that spans 4,705 square feet. The second home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread out across three storey’s. The home is 1,999 square feet in total.

Forest Whitaker’s height and weight

What was Forest Whitaker’s height and weight?

Forest Whitaker stands at approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall or 188cm. He weighs approximately 92kg’s. Forest Whitaker is imposingly tall and quite solidly built. He has previously lost dramatic amounts of weight for film roles as well as gained it to play characters. He most often appears to be slightly overweight. In recent years he has stuck to a Vegan diet which has kept him looking trim for certain roles.

Forest Whitaker’s nationality

What nationality is Forest Whitaker?

Forest Whitaker was born in the United States and is an American citizen. DNA tests show that his mother had Akan heritage whilst his father is of Igbo descent.

Forest Whitaker’s religion

What religion does Forest Whitaker follow?

Forest Whitaker has said that he does not describe himself as religious in the past, although he does seem open-minded about other people’s beliefs. He has said that he had many illuminating conversations with members of the Islamic faith in his youngers years, these conversations seem to have made an impression on him and influence him as an adult.

Forest Whitaker’s fame

What is Forest Whitaker famous for?

Forest Whitaker is an American actor, producer and director who is most famous for his character study work for a number of films. His performances have won him a number of accolades including an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Awards, National Board of Review Award and a Screen Actors Awards.

Forest Whitaker’s early career

How did Forest Whitaker’s career start?

Forest Whitaker’s career started with a number of minor roles including an appearance in the film and plays. His first role was in the play Under Milk Wood. Forest Whitaker’s first notable film performances as in the teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High. In 1986 he appeared in The Color of Money, directed by Martin Scorsese, he also appeared in Platoon in the same year. The following year he appeared in Good Morning, Vietnam and then in the 1988 film Bloodsport. He also got the starring role in Clint Eastwood’s film Bird which earned him a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe nomination.

Forest Whitaker’s breakthrough role

What was Forest Whitaker’s breakthrough role?

By the 1990’s Whitaker was a well-respected actor and continued to work with a number of highly respected directors throughout the rest of the decade. He starred in the film Downtown and appeared in the 1992 film The Crying Game. In 1995 he appeared in Smoke and Species. In 1996 he appeared in Phenomenon alongside John Travolta. He then appeared in Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai. In 2000 he appeared in Battlefield Earth which is known for being one of the worst films ever made. In 2002 he appeared in Phone Booth and Panic Room.

Forest Whitaker’s continued film success

What has Forest Whitaker done since his breakthrough role?

In 2006 Whitaker appeared in The Last King of Scotland, which was positively received by film critics. The role earned him a Golden Globe among other awards. In 2007 he appeared in the Great Debaters and in the following year he appeared in The Air I Breathe, Street Kings and Vantage Point. In 2013 he appeared in Lee Daniels The Butler and The Last Stand. More recently he appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Whitaker has also done a lot of television work, early work includes appearances in Diff’rent Strokes and Amazing Stories. He has also appeared in Witness Protection, The Twilight Zones and ER. His multi-episode story arc in ER earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. More recently Whitaker has reprised his role as Saw Gerrera from Rogue One in the Star Wars Rebels animated television show.

Forest Whitaker’s net worth

What is Forest Whitaker’s net worth?

Forest Whitaker’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $40 million dollars. His net worth has been accumulated thanks to his successful acting career and his appearances in films and television shows. He also earned income from his producing and directing work. Whilst Whitaker has earned a significant fortune he is not within the top percentage of earners in Hollywood, this is mostly because he often plays supporting roles although he has previously starred in a number of films. Forest Whitaker has established himself as a popular character actor and doesn’t have leading man status in Hollywood.

Forest Whitaker’s personal life

Who has Forest Whitaker married?

Forest Whitaker was previously married to actress Keisha Nash. He met Keisha on the set of the film Blown Away and the couple were married in 1996, their relationship lasted 22 years. The couple are currently separated and Whitaker filed for divorce in December 2018, he cited irreconcilable differences.

Does Forest Whitaker have kids?

Forest Whitaker has four children, two with his ex-wife Keisha Nash; two daughters, Sonnet and True and a son from a previous relationship, Ocean Alexander. Nash also had a daughter, Autumn, from a previous relationship.

