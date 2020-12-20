Meryl Streep, Montclair Film, Wikimedia Commons

Meryl Streep’s Full Name

What is Meryl Streep’s full name?

Meryl Streep’s full name is Mary Louise ‘Meryl’ Streep, she chooses to go by her nickname that he father gave her as a child. She said that she hated the name as a child. She was named after her mother and later gave her child the same name, to keep her family happy.

Meryl Streep’s Age

What is Meryl Streep’s age?

Meryl Streep was born on the 22nd of June, 1949. She is currently 70 year of age and is still acting in Hollywood films. Meryl Streep’s career has lasted almost five decades. She looks much younger than her age, despite choosing to keep her hair grey. Meryl Streep is one of the best examples of aging gracefully in Hollywood.

Meryl Streep’s Family

Who is Meryl Streep’s family?

Meryl Streep is the daughter of Mary Wilkinson Streep an artist and art editor and Harry William Streep Jr. a pharmaceutical executive. The also has two younger siblings, brother Harry William Streep III and Dana David Streep. Both of Meryl Streep’s brothers are actors. Meryl Strep has been compared to her mother in appearance and says that she would often consult her mother when she needed a confidence boost as an adult.

Meryl Streep’s education

Where did Meryl Streep go to school?

Meryl Streep attended Cedar Hill Elementary school and the Oak Street School for junior high. Whilst at Oak Street School she debuted in the play, The Family Upstairs. In 1963, Streep’s family moved to Bernardsville, New Jersey and she began attending Bernards High School. She was noted as being a particularly gawky teenager, with frizzy hair. She was selected to sing at a school recital and was given opera lessons from Estelle Liebling. She was a high school cheerleader and homecoming queen in her final year of school. She became interested in theatre in 1969 when she acted in Miss Julie at Vassar College. She received her BA and applied for an MFA at the Yale School of Drama. She graduated from Yale in 1975 and received an honorary doctor of Arts from Dartmouth in 1981.

Meryl Streep’s Residence

Where does Meryl Streep live?

Meryl Streep currently lives in a three bedroom, three bathroom house in Pasadena. The 1959 built home is located down the end of a long, gated driveway and includes a number of luxury features including terrazzo floors. The home is set of 3,087 square feet and designed to be open plan. It has views of Pasadena and the San Gabriel mountains.

Meryl Streep’s height and weight

What is Meryl Streep’s height and weight?

Meryl Streep is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, or around 167 cm and weighs roughly 58kg’s. She has always been naturally slim and rarely shows dramatic weight changes. She has criticised Hollywood’s obsession with size zero in the past, saying that women shouldn’t feel the pressure to conform to particular standards.

Meryl Streep’s nationality

What nationality is Meryl Streep?

Meryl Streep was born in the United States and she is an American citizen. Her father is of German and Swiss ancestry, his family traces back to Loffenau, Germany. Streep second great-great-grandfather immigrated to the United States. Her mother has English, German and Irish heritage. Her eight great-grandfather was one of the first European settlers on Rhode Island.

Meryl Streep’s religion

What religion does Meryl Streep follow?

When asked if religion plays a part in her life in 2009, Streep replied: “I follow no doctrine. I don’t belong to a church or a temple or a synagogue or an ashram”. In an interview in December 2008, she also alluded to her lack of religious belief when she said: “So, I’ve always been really, deeply interested, because I think I can understand the solace that’s available in the whole construct of religion. But I really don’t believe in the power of prayer, or things would have been avoided that have happened, that are awful. So, it’s a horrible position as an intelligent, emotional, yearning human being to sit outside of the available comfort there. But I just can’t go there.”

Meryl Streep’s fame

What is Meryl Streep famous for?

Meryl Streep is most famous for being an American actress, she has become a cultural icon and is often described as one of the best actresses of her generation. She is well known for her versatile acting style and talent with accents. In her career she has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards (a record amount), she has won three. She has also received 31 Golden Globe nominations and won eight during her career.

Meryl Streep’s early career

How did Meryl Streep’s career start?

Meryl Streep career began in 1975 when she acted in a number of plays. She moved to New York City in 1975 and was cast in a play at the Public Theatre. She appeared in five more roles in New York and won an Obie for her performance in Alice at the Palace. She did not aspire to be a film actor early on, but was profoundly impacted by Robert De Niro’s performance in Taxi Driver. She began auditioning for roles. Her first film role came in the film Julia.

Meryl Streep’s breakthrough role

What was Meryl Streep’s breakthrough role?

She was eventually spotted by Robert De Niro whilst performing in The Cherry Orchard and he suggested that she play his girlfriend in The Deer Hunter. The film earned her an Academy Award. She went on to appear in a miniseries, Holocaust, where she got the leading role as a German woman. She won an Emmy for the role. In 1979 she took a role in The Seduction of Joe Tynan and then appeared in The Taming of The Shrew. She also appeared in Manhatten and Kramer vs. Kramer. She achieved greater success in the 80s with successful films like Sophie’s Choice, The Guardian, Falling in Love and Out of Africa. Out of Africa established Streep as a super star but later drew backlash against her acting style.

Meryl Streep’s continued film success

What has Meryl Streep done since his breakthrough role?

In the 1990s, Streep career to a downturn as there were limited options available for actresses in their 40s. Streep’s most successful film in the 90s was The Bridges of Madison County. Streep started the 2000s with a speaking role in A.I Artificial Intelligence. She layer appeared in The Hours and comedy Stuck on You. She also had roles in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Prime and later appeared in the commercially successful film, The Devil Wears Prada. She went on to appear in the majorly successful film Mamma Mia! More recently Streep has appeared in The Iron Lady, The Giver, Into The Woods and Suffragette.

Meryl Streep’s net worth

What is Meryl Streep’s net worth?

Meryl Street is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $90 million. Her income has been earned from her 40+ year career in films and stage productions. Recently she has appeared on the streaming series, Big Little Lies and has received up to $825,000 per episode.

Meryl Streep’s personal life

Who has Meryl Streep married?

Meryl Street married Don Gummer, a sculptor in 1978. The couple have remained married ever since. She married Don Gummer six months after the death of her previous partner. The couple have been married for more than four decades, he regularly appears with her at red carpet events.

Prior to her marriage, Meryl Streep lived with actor John Cazale for three years until he died from lung cancer in 1978. Streep later said that she struggled with the grief and that she didn’t get over it. Meryl Streep was at his side at the time of his death.

Does Meryl Streep have kids?

Meryl Streep has four children with her husband Don Gummer, one son and three daughters. Their son Henry Wolfe Gummer was born in 1979, he is a musician. Daughters Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer was born in 1983, she is a model. Grace Jane Gummer was born in 1986, she is an actress like her mother, whilst Louisa Jacobson Gummer was born in 1991, she is a model. Streep became a Grandmother in 2019.

