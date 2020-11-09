Post Malone, Tore Sætre, Wikimedia Commons

What is he famous for?

Austin Richard Post or Post Malone as he is known in his professional career is famous for being an American singer, rapper and songwriter. He is well-known for his unique vocal style, blending of a range of musical genres including, trap, pop, hip hop, folk and rock and for his song writing style which focuses on introspection.

Post Malone has sold more than 60 million records in the United States and has achieved a Diamond Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his single ‘Congratulations’. He has won a number of awards including three American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award. He has also received six Grammy Award nominations over the course of his career.

Early Life

Post Malone was born on the 4th July, 1995 in Syracuse, New York. He is the son of Rich Post and was raised by his father and his step-mother Jodie. His father worked as a DJ when he was a child which helped introduce the rapper to a variety of different music genres including hip hop, country and rock.

Post Malone and his family relocated to Grapevine, Texas when he was nine years old and his father took a job as the manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys. He started to learn guitar and attended an audition for the band Crown the Empire in 2010 but was rejected because his guitar strings snapped whilst he was auditioning. As a teenager he enjoyed emo music and he was in a heavy metal band

when he was younger before he began to delve into softer rock and hip hop music.

Post Malone created his first mixtape when he was sixteen and he was subsequently voted the ‘Most Likely To Become Famous’ by his classmates at Grapevine High School. He worked at job at Chicken Express when he was a teenager. He then enrolled at Tarrant County College but later dropped out before he decided to move to LA with his friend, the professional gaming streamer Jason Probst.

Career Beginnings

There are conflicting reports on how he got the stage name ‘Post Malone’. It was apparently chosen when he was a teenager and some fans suggest that he chose the name as a homage to the basketball player Karl Malone but the rapper has come out himself to suggest that the name is his last name and a name that he got from a ‘rap name generator’.

After his move to Los Angeles, Post Malone formed a music group with a number of other musical producers and artists and began to record music with them. The group began living together in a home in San Fernando Valley and became acquainted with 1st Down of FKi who helped to produce a number of Post’s songs including ‘White Iverson’ which is about the basketball player Allen Iverson. The tracks that the rapper recorded with 1st from FKi were uploaded to Post’s Soundcloud account in 2015 and a music video was released a few months later. The single caught the attention of Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa.

White Iverson hit a million views within a month of its release and gained the rapper a lot of attention from reord labels, he was signed in August of that year to Republic Records which provided him access to a number of well-known rappers including 50 Cent, Kanye West and Young Thug.

He was also quickly invited to perform at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party which was where he was first introduced to Kanye West. The rappers worked together to record Post’s new singled ‘Fade’. The rapper also began a friendship with Justin Bieber and was invited to open for him during his Purpose World Tour.

In 2016 he brought out a new single, ‘Go Flex’. His first full length musical work was released in May 2016, this was a mixtape titled ‘August 26’ in reference to the release date of his debut album. Post Malone then went on to release his album ‘Stoney’ which was late by the time of its release. The rapper publicly stated that he felt that it was mediocre, despite the success of a number of tracks including ‘Congratulations’, ‘I Fall Apart’ and ‘Déjà vu’ which were all within the top 100. The album was certified double platinum in 2017.

Career Breakthrough

The rapper’s career started out strong from very early on, but he achieved new heights with his new album, which was titled ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’. The album was originally supposed to be released in late 2017 but the release was delayed until 2018. The first single of the album was released in September 2017, the song ‘Rockstar’ featured 21 Savage and reached number one on the Billboard Top 100 and remained there for eight consecutive weeks. The music video for the song was released a few months later.

The second single for the album was released early 2018, the song titled ‘Psycho’ featured Ty Dolla Sign and was released at the same time as a tour announcement with 21 Savage. ‘Psycho’ reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the rapper’s third song to reach the top ten. The single ‘Stay’ was played for the first time at the Bud Lite Dive Bar show in Nashville, at the same time that Post Malone announced that his new album was set to be released on the 27th April 2018.

On the day of its release the album broke streaming records on Spotify and was streamed by 78.7 million people across the glove. The album also debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The album sold more than 461,000 units in its first week and was certified platinum after only four days. In total there were three top ten songs and six top twenty songs on the album.

Continuing Career

In 2018 it was announced that Post Malone had plans to start up a record label and film production company. Mid-2018 the rapper announced that he had begun working on his third album, he also announced that he would be hosting a festival called the ‘Posty Festival’ which would feature a number of big headlining acts including Travis Scott.

The singer also broke Michael Jackson’s long held record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard top R&B and Hip Hop charts with his album Stoney which remained on the charts for 77 weeks, beating Thriller’s previous 76 week record. He also appeared on Jimmy Fallon to preview his new single ‘Sunflower’ which was going to featured on the soundtrack of the film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

The singer was nominated for 4 Grammy Awards for his album Beerbongs & Bentleys, including the Album of the Year award and Record of the Year. He also teased the track ‘Circles’ on Youtube in August of 2018. His third album was released in September 2019 and debuted a number one on the Billboard charts. The album sold more than 489,000 in the first week of its release.

Personal Life

Post Malone currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Until recently he was in a relationship with Ashlen Diaz however they broke up in November 2017.

Learn about more artists like Lady Gaga.