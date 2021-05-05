Advertisement

Raul is one to watch. With a deep passion for music and a positive message of fostering human connection and joy, he is quickly gaining popularity with people of all ages. His songs are truly for everyone, and it is this universality that makes him so appealing as an artist.

With a new song ‘Planet Earth’ coming out on May 7 and plenty more on the way, there’s no doubt that Raul is well on his way to international stardom.

Can you tell us about yourself and how you got your start as a musician?

My name is Raul and I was born and raised in California. I dreamed of becoming a musician from early on. Growing up, I was a dynamic kid and had a great curiosity for everything. I loved experiencing new things and music captivated me from the get-go.

Growing up in a Mexican home, I was awe-inspired by Selena and thanks to her, my music fascinations grew into a dream. Next came school talent shows where I participated regularly and performed many Mexican folk dance acts. Connecting with the live audience brought a remarkable thrill and increased my interest in music. To this day, I long to relive that thrill and yearn to perform in front of a live audience soon.

Fast forward to adulthood, I started my professional journey in the banking sector and served for several years. However, the passion for music never died and before it’s too late I wanted to give it a shot and pursue my dreams. Thus, I headed back to school, got a degree in Business and Humanities, and established 88 Records, LLC in 2020. The idea was to get the maximum freedom, release my own music, and create a positive impact in the realm of music.

When did you start writing and producing music?

I started writing music a couple of years back though just got the flow before the COVID pandemic struck. It all started with a notebook and thoughts. I wanted to pen down my inspiration and aspiration and coat them in amazing words. As the goal is to share my unique vision with the world, I always prefer to write music. I also play a hand in producing music and shuffles beats, vocals, and lyrics to find the perfect mix.

What kind of music do you make?

I create upbeat, high-energy music that lifts the mood. My first song ‘Planet Earth’ is a Pop/Dance song while an urban pop song and Latin song is on its way. My musical philosophy revolves around entertaining the masses at large from young kids to mature adults; creating universally acceptable music. For this reason, I never use curse words. To sum up my music dream, I would like to see children dance to “Planet Earth’ on Sesame Street; spreading happiness that’s what I love.

What would you say your main source of inspiration is for your songwriting?

My songs are driven by the life experiences I have had either good or bad. Events that opened my eyes and made me see the goodness around me. Besides this, I aim to create music that moves souls, inspire, and entertain.

Catering to the listener’s needs matters the most to me.

What message do you hope to communicate through your music?

I write, produce music with a single purpose and that’s to uplift the masses and move people. I want to harmonize the world, build connections, and play my part in helping others bring good to their lives.

What is your process when creating a new song?

I try to keep things simple. Starting with a theme whether it is uniting people, love, or inspiration. Then, I create a story around that theme and inject a small part of the message in every word and beat. Lastly, I come up with the hook to enthral the attention of the listeners. Sometimes I start with the hook and move forward naturally.

You have a new single ‘Planet Earth’ coming out on May 7. Can you tell us a bit about it?

When I first wrote the hook to Planet Earth, I was thinking to make a club-themed song. As I dived into it, the thoughts of borders came to my mind and I begin to write about how planet earth will one day be united with no borders segregating humanity. My goal was to create a song that relates to all humanity, ages, and people.

What does the future hold for you? Can we expect more music soon?

Every day I am creating my own world through my art and creativity and I am thrilled to share my passion with the world. My head is full of dreams, ideas, and themes revolving around the notion of positivity, love, humanity, and so much more. With Planet Earth, I will plant my seed in the realm of music and I am excited to see my passion grow into something exceptional with time.

Thank you Raul for your time!

You can follow up with Raul at http://raulmusic.com and IG @raulofficialpage