Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza on October 26, 2010 in New York City. Source: Debby Wong, Bigstock.

Taylor Swift’s Full Name

What is Taylor Swift’s full name?

Taylor Swift’s full name is Taylor Alison Swift, she doesn’t use her middle name professionally but she does use her real first and last name on-stage and for her music credits. Taylor Swift has become one of the biggest names in pop music and is one of the most influential people in the music business. Taylor Swift was named after the singer –songwriter James Taylor.

Taylor Swift’s Age

What is Taylor Swift’s age?

Taylor Swift was born on the 13th of December, 1989 and she is currently 30 years of age. Taylor Swift was born in Reading, Pennsylvania. She grew up around Pennsylvania before moving to Henderson, Tennessee to pursue music at the age of 14.

Taylor Swift’s Family

Who is Taylor Swift’s family?

Taylor Swift is the daughter of Scott Kingsley Swift, a Merrill Lynch Stockbroker and Andrea Gardner Swift, a homemaker who had previously worked as a marketing executive for a mutual fund. Taylor Swift has a younger brother, Austin Kingsley Smith, who works as an actor.

Taylor Swift spent the early years of her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm. Her family later moved to Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Swift became interest in music at the age of nine and performed in four Berks Youth Theatre Academy shows. She also travelled to New York for vocal lessons.

At the age of eleven she travelled to Nashville and submitted a demo tape. She learned guitar from local musician Ronnie Creamer at the age of 12. Swift started working with music manager Dan Dymtrow in 2003 and modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch, got an original song on a Maybelline compilation CD and attended meetings with major labels. She got an artist development deal with RCA records. Her father transferred to the Nashville office for Merrill Lynch when Taylor was 14 to help her pursue music.

Taylor Swift’s education

Where did Taylor Swift go to school?

Taylor Swift went to preschool and kindergarten at Alvernia Montessori School which was run by the Bernadine Franciscan sisters. She later transferred to The Wyndcroft School. When the family moved to Wyomissing, Pennsylvania she attended Wyomissing Junior and Senior High School.

When they moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee she attended Hendersonville High School, before transferring to Aaron Academy. She later did homeschooling to accommodate her touring schedule before graduating a year early.

Taylor Swift’s home

Where did Taylor Swift live?

Taylor Swift owns a lot of property including a 3,240 square foot home in Nashville, which she purchased at the age of 20. The home is worth an estimated $3 million and boast skyline views of Nashville. She also owns a Greek revival estate in Nashville which is set across 5,600 square feet and has four bedroom and four and a half bathrooms as well as a 2000 square foot guest house, the home is estimated to be worth $2 million.

She also owns a property in Los Angeles, a 10,982 square foot Georgian revival estate worth $30 million. She owns a $6.5 million home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island and a seven bedroom, nine bathroom home set across 12,000 square feet with views of Block Island Sound and Montauk Point. She has also purchased two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca and renovated to make them one large penthouse with 10 bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The home has an estimated value of $20.5 million.

She has also purchased the four-storey townhouse next door, which has an estimated value of $12.5 million. Her most recent purchase was a condo on the second floor of the same building as her penthouse.

Taylor Swift’s height and weight

What is Taylor Swift’s height and weight?

Taylor Swift is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, or around 178 cm’s and she weighs approximately 69 kg’s. She is quite tall and thin and has the physique of a model; she did do some modeling when she was a teenager.

Taylor Swift is usually very thin but has battled with the media over criticising her when she has gained weight in the past. Taylor Swift has admitted that she had to retrain her brain to accept weight gain and not see every ounce of fat as a flaw.

Taylor Swift’s nationality

What nationality is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift was born in the United States and is an American citizen. She is of mixed heritage and her ancestry includes German, English, Scottish, Irish, Northern Irish, Welsh, Italian, French, Swedish, Dutch and Belgian Walloon descent.

Taylor Swift’s religion

What religion does Taylor Swift follow?

Taylor Swift was not raised in an overly religious household, some fans suggest that she was likely raised in a lax Presbytarian household but likely isn’t very religious as an adult. Her early albums had some religious overtones but she seemed to deliberately step away from religion after her album ‘Fearless’. She avoided releasing certain songs with religious themes and seems to be an atheist as an adult.

Taylor Swift’s fame

What is Taylor Swift famous for?

Taylor Swift is famous for being an American singer-songwriter and actress. She is well-known for her personal songs written in a narrative format which often deal with her love life. She was signed by Sony/ATV publishing house at the age of just 14, the youngest ever artist to be signed by the label.

Her first record deal was signed at the age of 15. Her debut album was the longest charting album of the 2000s and she was the youngest person to write and perform a number one song on the country music charts. Her second album, Fearless, was the best-selling album of 2009 and made Swift the youngest album of the year winner.

Taylor Swift’s early career

How did Taylor Swift’s career start?

Taylor Swift began her development as an artist by working with experienced songwriters like Troy Verges, Brett Beavers, Brett James, Mac McAnally, Liz Rose and the Warren Brothers. She started with two hour sessions after school each day. She was signed by the Sony/ATV publishing house but left later. She caught the attention of Scott Borchetta at the Bluebird Café in 2005, he was planning to form Big Machine Records.

She was one of the first artists signed to the label after her father purchased a stake. She began working on her album with the demo producer Nathan Chapman whom she persuaded the label to hire. The album was very successful and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for 157 weeks, the longest an album had remained on the charts for more than a decade. The album sold more than 7.75 million copies.

She spent much of 2006 promoting the album and opened for Rascal Flatts after Eric Church was fired, he joked that she should send him her first Gold album as a thank you, she did with a note to say thanks.

Taylor Swift’s career breakthrough

What was Taylor Swift’s career breakthrough?

After the success of her first album, Taylor Swift got back into the studio to record her second album, Fearless. The album was released in 2008 and reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100. The album was the top-selling album of 2009 and the subsequent tour grossed $63 million.

The music video for ‘You Belong with Me’ won best female video at the MTV Video Music Awards but her acceptance speech was infamously interrupted by Kanye West. The incident and subsequent media attention garnered worldwide attention for Swift and help to cement her status as a celebrity. She made her cinematic debut in the film Valentine’s Day in 2009.

Taylor Swift’s continued career success

What has Taylor Swift done since her career breakthrough?

Taylor Swift released her third album, Speak Now, in 2010. The album debuted at number one of the Billboard 200. It became the fastest selling digital album by a female artist at the time and made her the first woman to achieve ten track debuts on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Speak Now tour grossed over $123 million. Her next album, Red, was released in 2012. The album debut at number one on the Billboard 200 and the tour grossed more than $150 million. In 2014 she released 1989, which was promoted as her first pop album. The world tour for the album grossed more than $250 million.

Taylor Swift’s next album, Reputation included the lead single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ which broke the record for most Youtube views in 24 hours. Her Reputation Stadium Tour grossed more than $266 million and broke the record for the highest grossing domestic tour. Reputation was Swift’s last album under contract with Big Machine Records and she signed with Republic Records after.

Her seventh studio album, Lover was released in August 2019 included the single ‘You Need to Calm Down’ which peaked at number two on the Billboard 100.

Taylor Swift’s net worth

What was Taylor Swift’s net worth?

Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of approximately $360 million making her one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Most of her income has been earned from her record breaking music sales, but she has also made film appearances which have contributed towards her impressive net worth. Taylor Swift has also made a number of luxury property investments.

Taylor Swift’s Relationships

Taylor Swift has dated a number of people in Hollywood and had a lot of high profile relationships. Her first relationship in the public eye was with Joe Jonas whom she dated in 2008, he famously broke up with her on a 27 second phone call.

She then dated Lucas Till for a few months in 2009 after he appeared in her ‘You Belong With Me’ music video. Her next relationship was with Taylor Lautner who she dated whilst filming Valentine’s Day. After that she had a relationship with John Mayer who was 15 years her senior.

She then briefly date Cory Montith although their relationship was unconfirmed. She later went out with Jake Gyllenhaal. She was then rumoured to be datin Eddie Redmayne before she started up a relationship with the younger Connor Kennedy.

She then went out with Harry Styles before maintaining a longer relationship with Calvin Harris. She then had a very public relationship with Tom Hiddleston. Currently she is dating Joe Alwyn, the couple have kept their relationship fairly quiet.

Learn about other artists like Whitney Houston.