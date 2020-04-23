The benefits of online music streaming

Photo: Kaboompics, Pexels.

Online music streaming services have taken the music industry by storm and really changed the way people listen to music. There is a lot of different music streaming services these days all vying for your attention.

In general they are essentially all the same, however there are a few key points that help them differentiate themselves in the market, Spotify for example, offers a free version of their service. However, in this free version you still have to listen to ads, but in the whole scheme of things, it seems like a small price to pay (not literally!).

Those traditionalists should not fret, as the classic radio is still well and truly alive. The radio is still very popular these days. Many radio stations have also be able to adapt with the times as well. With more ways to connect with your favourite radio station through social media, as well as this, many radio stations are now online.

Having an online radio means that no matter where you are, you can always listen. It is great to see that as technology changes and develops, so to can radios. Do not underestimate the power and influence that radio still has these days and it still offers something a bit different to traditional online streaming services which make it a hit!

While you may think of your typical online streaming services as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and much more, you also have to consider online radios as well. They are essentially an online streaming service

, albeit a little bit different to the typical offerings.

While many people listen to both the radio and have an online music streaming account, it is good to know the benefits, so if you are trying to convince someone to try something new you can hit them up with all the great things they are missing out on. Have a look below at some of the top benefits of listening to online music streaming services:

Variety

One of the great things about online music streaming services is the sheer variety that is available. On pretty much all streaming services there are millions upon millions of songs to choose from. This is great because you are sure to never run out of music to listen to. Some streaming services even offer radio channels as well as music videos, so there is even variety in the type of music available.

Here you have easy access to a heap of different genres, meaning you can pick and choose what you want to listen to. This means that no matter the mood you are in or what activity you are doing, you’ll have some music to keep you going.

Offline download

One of the great new offerings from these services (only some of them at the moment) is the ability to download songs and listen to them offline. If you are out and about (and aren’t connected to wifi) then constant listening to songs online could be a big drain on your mobile data. However, with the ability to download and listen while offline, it eliminates this issue.

So make sure the next time you are connected to wifi, may it be at home or work (or anywhere else) you download some of your favourite songs, if possible. That way you don’t have to worry about going over your mobile data plan when you are listening to music on the go.

Convenience

One of the biggest aspects that draws people into online music streaming services is certainly the convenience. It is simply so easy to set up your account and get a heap of music pumping. Once you have signed up to a service you can access it on all devices, and most even have awesome apps for you to use on your mobile.

Once you have your account set up, then you are off and racing! All you need to access these services is internet and a device, and most people seem to have these at all times. So it doesn’t matter if you are at home, work, school, on public transport, in your car, or wherever, it is so easy to have access to millions of tunes.

Personalisation

The personalisation in music streaming services is unlike anything other before in the industry. These services use algorithms and data from all the music you listen to, to give you a suggested list of music you might be interested in. The suggested music is usually pretty spot on and it is always great to try something new every once in a while.

In these services you also get to create your own personal playlists. Many people usually have a lot of different playlists for different situations or mood, for example many people have a gym/ workout playlist.

Even if you don’t want to go to the effort of creating your own playlist, then most of these services will do it for you. Just use the search function and it will have a playlist section for you to choose from. You can even sometimes see related playlists that other users have created, it could be a good idea to check out what they have in there as well.

No ads/ it’s free

The great thing about online streaming services is that there aren’t any ads (so long as you are paying for the service). However, if you want the best of the best, and don’t want ads but also don’t want to pay, then there are a few online radios out there that have this offering!

If you don’t want to pay but are happy to listen to ads then online music streaming services, like Spotify, offer this kind of service. They also offer a premium service in which there are no ads, but you have to pay a monthly fee. Some service do not offer a free option, like Apple Music, but the sheer variety of songs and content available ensures it’s worth the money you are paying for it.

Your individual situation will probably dictate the type of service you choose. However, it is good to know that the cost of these services isn’t actually that high. As well as this, many offer a free trial period, so if you are clever about it, you could sign up to each streaming service one after the other and take advantage of the free trial period, and end up having free music for months!

New music discovery

Due to the variety of music available on these services, you are likely to find a new artist, or songs that you love. It is actually really easy to discover new music, which is great because it means you don’t have to keep listening to the same few songs over and over again (unless this is something you like to do!). Also, as touched on before, these services offer their own playlists, some of the time these playlists include tracks from new or undiscovered artist.

Not only is it great for listeners to find new music and broaden their horizons, it is also great for musicians as it becomes much easier to get music in front of fans. Online music streaming services are very popular so, as a musician, the potential to reach a bigger audience should be too good to pass up.