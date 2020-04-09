Upcoming artist Edward Robertson AKA HUGTHECUP talks hip-hop

Edward Robertson, EDTHATSMYCUP , HUGTHECUP

Edward Robertson AKA HUGSTHECUP, EDTHAHTSMYCUP, is an up and coming US-based hip-hop artist based out of Daytona, Florida. His fast and loose style covers themes encountered in the everyday lives of young Americans, making him increasingly relevant to today’s generation of hip-hop fans.

Edward took some time from his music schedule to answer a few questions.

Edward, how would you describe your sound?

The best way to describe my sound I think is to see it as a mirror of my inner thoughts. Like everyone else, your mind spews out a mix of positive and negative thoughts, as well as observations about the world around us. This means that my ‘sound’ can pretty much travel anywhere it needs to, it follows my thoughts rather than my thoughts following it. To be authentic you have to speak your mind through the lyrics.

How did you get started in hip-hop?

I started recording my first hip-hop tracks when I was about 16 years old after admiring for about 8 years. At that age it’s super hard to take criticism and your self-esteem as an artist is gonna be way more fragile than if you were an adult with an agent and support network around you. But I wouldn’t trade my experience for anything because my music is so much more authentic when it comes from real street experience and not something phony and manufactured.

Do you write your own music?

110% I CANNOT have someone else’s thoughts mixed with mine. Of course, there are lots of influences on my music like every other artist but when it comes to sitting down and writing, it has to be me and me alone. When people listen to be perform, they know it’s coming from my head and not someone’s else’s.

What’s your favorite piece of music and why?

Answer: Kid Cudi Man on the Moon 2. I feel like Kid Cudi sacrificed his life along with Mac Miller to keep kids feeling content with being different not feeling alone when it came to depression, AMAZING piece of works Man on the Moon 2 & Swimming.

What’s the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to you while working on a song?

Someone telling me what to rap about in my track. Like I said, the music has to completely come from my own head for me to be personally invested in taking it to production/music videos etc. If I let someone in the backseat influence my writing, it’s not 100% me in the music anymore.

What’s ‘a day in the life’ for you?

Wake up, smoke, then I get right to making music. If it’s not that I’m making music video’s or doing something involving music. It’s a constant hustle being an artist and it’s hard to find free time to relax when you are thinking “I could be working on my music right now”. This is why its important to love what you do as an artist.

Who are your biggest musical inspirations?

My biggest inspirations would have to be Nipsey Hussel, Roddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Mac Miller, J. COLE, YNW MELLY, to name a few.

What is the message you want to share with your “Dancing With The Devil” music?

Everybody at one point in their life has danced with the devil, whether their dancing with alcohol, pills, anything, even over spending. I was stuck dancing with the devil for a long time due to my codeine abuse, and this is why the track really comes from the heart – it means that my lyrics directly connect with someone listening who’s deal with a similar struggle in their own life, and that’s the main goal of my music after all; to connect.

Thank you Edward for your time with us!

