DJ Reuben Deleon Is Smashing The Streaming Game

“Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit and never dies.” ― Edward Bulwer Lytton

Soulful music has the power to immortalize the artist for generations. It is rhythm, melody, and heartwarming lyrics that resonate with the audience, making a song unforgettable for centuries. With the modern wave of contemporary music, producers are more focused on following the trend because that’s what brings them into the limelight. This obsession with trends affects the creative aspect of music, losing the original melodious charm. Music producer Reuben Deleon is trying to bridge the gap in the industry by reviving the lost glory of electronic music. He is a self-taught producer who has already won millions of hearts across the world with his debut track “Talking to Me”

Growing up, Reuben Deleon was passionate about music and spent hours listening to different genres. The rock, pop, melodic death metal, orchestral music, and EDM of yesteryears’ artists gave him an immersive experience. However, with time, Reuben Deleon realized that the melody and energy of these genres are fading away with contemporary music. Listening to new melodies has always been his favourite hobby, but recently, he found himself struggling to find fresh music that is equally soothing and engrossing. Having lost all hope, Reuben Deleon decided to be the change himself by becoming a producer.

The artists who once stormed the EDM industry profoundly influenced Reuben Deleon’s style. This love for old EMD magic fanned the fire inside Reuben Deleon to learn music production. He had been a listener throughout his life with no knowledge of composing music or music production. Reuben Deleon had never gone to music school, but he never let that become a barrier to his goal of creating soul-soothing music. Reuben Deleon started from scratch and taught himself the ins and outs of music production and mixing. He browsed the internet religiously to find relevant information on music production shared by top artists across the world.

Reuben Deleon’s album became a massive success on social media. Initially released on YouTube, the project earned thousands of views within a few weeks, making Reuben Deleon a promising music producer in the global EDM industry. Reuben Deleon later released the song on various music streaming platforms reaching music lovers across the globe in Europe and the Americas.

The overwhelming response was a huge boost for Reuben Deleon to pursue a career in music production. With endless offers from labels and artists across the world, Reuben Deleon is now planning to roll out more energetic, fresh music for his audience. He dreams of touring South America in the future, performing live in front of an audience. He also wants to collaborate with artists like Dubvision, StadiumX, Divinity, Yoel Lewis, and Ilan Bluestone, who inspired him to create EDM music. Going by his plans, Reuben Deleon is set to storm the EDM industry, becoming a role model in his country and motivating fresh talent to create original music while ditching trends.