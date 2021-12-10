Meet Kimsa Sok Award-Winning Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of KimsaFeed

Cambodia’s Award-winning entrepreneur Kimsa Sok, better known as in Khmer name Sok Kimsa, is among the influential youths in Cambodia who are advocating for economic growth through entrepreneurship and tourism industries.

Kimsa Sok was born on July 27, 2003, and is 1.80 meters tall or 5 feet and 11 inches. Kimsa is a bit thin, has black hair and beautiful brown eyes. He is also one of the best international tour guides in Cambodia of his many other professional careers. He has been working as an entrepreneur and founder of KimsaFeed since 2019, to the present. Kimsa Sok has a full birth name in Khmer that Sok Kimsa.

KimsaFeed, Inc. is a Cambodian website that published articles about news and entertainment focused on digital media. It was established on March 1, 2019, by Kimsa Sok, he is the co-founder and CEO of KimsaFeed, an international tour guide for the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia.

Kimsa has made it, the Chief Executive Officer of Cambodian media and entertainment KimsaFeed. He is well-known in the mainland of Cambodia. At the age of 18, he began to study for a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (2020-2024) and a Bachelor of Arts in English for Career Studies at the Institute of Foreign Languages ​​(IFL) (2020-2024). During his studies, he also worked as an international tour guide at the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia from 2020 to the present.

In 2020 Kimsa Sok was nominated at Cambodia Digital Awards (CDA) as “Best Male Entrepreneur on the Digital“. While also getting a spot in Cambodia Consumer Choice Awards (CCCA) 2021 nomination this round as the “Most Preferred Upcoming Male Business Icon of the Year 2021” in the category of Corporate and Business Professionals.

A forward-thinking pioneer in its field, KimsaFeed has been the first to introduce original online entertainment (movies, music, and TV) and an entertainment news portal under the kimsafeed.com website. A young company KimsaFeed is pushing the envelope and looking to expose the Cambodian public to new content and entertainment with native languages in Khmer and English as international languages.

For many other jobs, Kimsa Sok is an actor and executive, known for Actor: Indoo Ki Jawani (2020) as Kimsa Sok, Actor: Producer Sam (2013) as Indoo Ki Jawani, Producer: W (TV series), also known as W-Two Worlds (2016) “From Now On, I Summon Myself” 1 episode, Cinematographer: Producer Sam (2013) and Thanks: Squid Game (TV Series) (2021) “Red Light, Green Light” 1 episode. He is the co-founder and CEO of KimsaFeed, Inc.