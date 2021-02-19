Ashley Marie

Ashley Marie is one of the indie scene’s most exciting new artists. After releasing a range of well-received songs over the last month, we can expect many more to come. She discusses her inspirations and gives insight into her unique style. With music that appeals to all age groups and deeply relatable lyrics, Ashley Marie is one of the music industry’s brightest new stars.

Hi Ashley, how would you describe your sound?

I think I would describe my sound as indie style music with unique beats.

What are the things that inspire your music?

I write songs to vent and express my feelings, so just personal experiences or thoughts on my mind, I previously wrote poetry and decided to start writing songs.

What kind of audience do you feel your music connects with the most?

I honestly hope my music can relate to and connect with a lot of people of all different age groups.

Do you have a process you follow for writing a track?

I really don’t have a process, it all depends on what I’m writing about and how I write this. It depends on my mood and how I’m feeling in that moment of writing.

What is the message you want to share with your song “Unravel”?

There isn’t necessarily any specific message behind this song. When I wrote Unravel I had a lot on my mind and I didn’t know exactly how I wanted it to sound until we started building the song. After it was complete I thought many people would be able to relate.

What about “Forever Doesn’t Last”? How was the process of developing this single and what is the message you want to share?

I wrote Forever Doesn’t Last within a day. I wasn’t sure at first if I wanted it to be really slow or possibly add more beats to the song until I went in to the studio. While recording it, it all came naturally. This song is basically my heart on my sleeve.

Who would you most like to collaborate with on a song in the future?

I’m open to all genres when it comes to music, anyone wanting to collaborate with me, I’d be extremely happy.

What can fans look forward to from you in the future?

I’m finished writing my next single and it should be released soon. I definitely don’t want to stick to just one genre so this next song is more of a chill step vibe. I’m very excited for the upcoming release!

Thank you Ashley for your time!

