There are not many singular focused career avenues these days, with creators like Alex Genadinik spreading their ability across the spectrum of professionalism. The music creator and online coach has seen his fair share of challenges in his storied career thus far and has come out the other side with a successful jump into the brave new world of online education and 1on1 coaching on top of it all.

While his lucrative education channels have reached hundreds of thousands of happy students, his passion resides in the art of creation – his love affair with musical expression started as a teenager and has found little evidence of slowing down. From beautiful experimentation to grandiose and experimental mashups, Alex Genadinik is anything but a one-trick horse.

He took the time to answer a few questions about his career, his influences, and what is on the horizon.

Hi Alex, welcome. Can you start by telling us about yourself and how you became interested in music?

I fell in love with music as a teenager. It was a way to connect with friends and it had an emotionally uplifting quality even then. In my early 20s as my musical taste continued to evolve, I began gravitating to listening to singer-songwriters like Bob Dylan, Neil Young (Searching For A Heart Of Gold was especially touching) and many Russian artists similar to Dylan and Neil Young. Since then, my dream was to make something equally as beautiful and powerful as they did.

What inspires you most when you are writing your songs?

My goal is to create something so beautiful that if would live in other people. Music, when it is very good, has that quality. And sometimes that happens. I get many comments on YouTube about how my music made people feel. And I really connect with that because that same music that that to me too. And that’s really nice kind of a bond to experience.

How would you describe the kind of music that you make?

My music always has carefully chosen, meaningful lyrics. I dwell on them for a long time before I deem them final and the lyrics go through many edits. Perhaps too many edits because the lyrics of my songs get too much attention perhaps at the expense of the melodies. I am currently working on giving that a good balance.

What was the inspiration behind “The One Who Didn’t” ?

A long time ago I came across another song with a similarly bone-chilling idea. And it really hit me. What if that will be me? Didn’t get to my goals and didn’t accomplish anything? For a young person who is in the beginning of their journey, this is quite a bone chilling thought to entertain, especially since there is not going to be an answer for years.

Plus, I always liked Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, and the idea of that big DA-DA-DA-DA motif is your life knocking on your door, asking what are you doing with your life and adding urgency. So I thought it would be cool to combine these in a contemporary song. And I think it came out in a pretty interesting way. At least, I am excited about the end result.

What message do you hope to communicate through “Guardians Of Souls”?

The Guardians of Souls is a personal song of mine. I really did have the experience of kind of feeling lost in life and having a cigarette in a solemn moment (I don’t smoke anymore). And I do remember listening to good music and poetry and feeling uplifted and inspired by the worlds that open up. So I wanted to write about that experience.

Plus, there is tension in the song. The tension comes from the problem of art being diminished these days and replaced by corporate-made art or commercial music, which in some sense is a crime against humanity because it’s replacing true art that can inspire people. So I wanted the song to just hint at that. But really the song is an ode to true poets who inspire and let us feel beauty.

You are also a business coach and a book writer? Can you tell us more about it?

Yes, for the last 10 years I have run an online course business. I sell courses to individual students through Udemy and license courses to companies. Here is an example of his PLR courses.

Even thought music is a true passion and a calling, the course business is also great because through my work I’ve impacted hundreds of thousands (if not millions – depends how you count) across the world.

I’ve also coached over 1,000 entrepreneurs in a 1-on-1 setting and written a few business books, a couple of which are used at a number of US universities. I am grateful for being able to help so many people.

But actually, I honestly feel that my creating work is my truly inspired work and my best work. Just this week I released a small poetry book on the Kindle. It’s not a big deal, but it excites me far more than many other projects of mine. Here is the link to the book.

What kind of courses do you offer online?

I mainly teach professional skills, productivity skills, business strategy, and digital marketing. This is my personally favorite course of mine because I use the strategies in it all the time to help me be productive and achieve my goals.

Finally, do you have anything else exciting coming up in the future?

My next song will be an abstract song that will compare getting lost in a song to getting lost in a long kiss or a love. It will try to merge the boundaries between these. And that’s a fun project.

I am also working on improving a melody for one of my earlier songs that I really like. It’s this song “Oh Michelangelo” where I compare Michelangelo’s painting of Birth of Adam with the magic touch to a more intimate touch in a romantic setting. I really like the lyrics to this song, but I think I didn’t quite nail the production in the original so I am re-doing it.

I am also creating a collection of inspirational original and cover songs here in one big page as a little side focus.