Jamal is a professional performer and entertainer, He has worked with celebrities and companies such as Silento , Jazze Pha, Omg Girl, Kandi Reign, CW, Radio 1 , Vitamin Water, ATT, SEC, T Mobile and has been seen on CW, Revolt TV, Shaderoom, Barbershop 3 and tons of music videos.

He was best known as a conventionalist; a man knows no limitations. Producing and conducting several fashion shows for schools in Gadsden and Leon County at the age of 18 years old. He learned to design clothes, edit and arrange music, stage and production, making props, runway training for females and males. These techniques opened the door for him using the benchmarks of local schools teaching self confidence, life management, grooming, proper gestures, interviewing, non verbal communications and public speaking.

Being known as a fashion icon and entertainer in his city and surrounding states. Later he was introduced to becoming an aerobic instructor at university and fitness centers; performing and theme parks and recreations.

What is your full given name, and what is your stage name?

Jamal Adarryl Gordon

Where were you born, and where do you live now?

Quincy, Florida and reside in Atlanta Ga now.

You are not a typical artist. How would you define your personal brand? How would you define your sound?

Energetic Smooth Powerhouse entertainer.

Did you rely on faith or your own understanding for this project?

Yes, heavily I am only here because of faith and god’s hands on my life.

What role does technology play in your day-to-day life? How do you utilize it?

Technology plays a vital role in my music career and also in my personal life because I use it everyday being a fitness instructor and life coach.

What is next for you?

My first priority is to make it thru the rest of this year . Also will focus on completing and releasing the official Let Go music video for all my fans.

You can follow Adarryl at IG @adarryllive and listening to his music here.