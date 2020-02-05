Can Muhammed Karagoz, the male model changing lives

Can Muhammed Karagoz

It’s not every day you meet fashion models devoted to helping others. Can Muhammed Karagoz is a multipotentialite – a model, dancer, teacher and actor who does all he can to improve the wellbeing of those around him. For him, this involves helping people with cancer reclaim their self-confidence on the catwalk.

Cancer is a serious disease that currently affects around 15 million Americans. Approximately 40% of people will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime. Side effects of medical treatments like chemotherapy can make life difficult for people with cancer; besides being potentially fatal, it can also result in fatigue, mental health problems and body image issues.

Can Muhammed Karagoz is passionate about helping cancer patients however he can. For him, this has been mostly by helping them feel comfortable and confident in their skin. With the support of the Hope beneficiary, Can Muhammed Karagoz has helped cancer survivors star in their very own fashion show, providing them with encouragement and modelling tips.

Can Muhammed Karagoz believes that this is a great way to help those who are dealing with cancer feel like a person again, rather than just a patient, and that it helps remind them of their beauty and value. He says: “I love being able to take part in meaningful events that allow me to do good for others.”

He’s a busy man, teaching Ballroom and Latin dance styles whilst completing a Bachelor’s degree, nearly winning male model of the year in 2016, acting in a range of programs, and strutting his stuff in New York Fashion Week.

His advice for anyone looking to thrive in life? “Surround yourself with people who believe in you. We all have moments of insecurity and self-doubt, but don’t let it get the better of you.”

Tips for having self-confidence as a cancer patient

Educate yourself

Knowing what type of cancer you have, what it entails, and what to expect throughout the treatment process can help you to feel more empowered to speak up and make decisions on your health. It is important to be aware of the risks associated with certain types of treatments, and to make an informed decision rather than a rash one.

Have standards

It can help to think of your medical care team as your employees – you don’t have to stick with the first person you meet! If you don’t feel like your practitioner(s) is a good fit for you, find someone who is. It’s your life, and you have a right to access a level of care that you are satisfied with – don’t just settle. It’s okay to want a second opinion on your health.

Take care of your appearance

Making an effort to dress nicely and maintain your skincare regime won’t always be possible, but when you are able to, it can be worth the effort. It’s not about pleasing others – it’s about feeling confident and good in your skin. We often feel like we’re at our best when we look our best, so maintaining your desired appearance can help you feel better. If you’re a female, a bit of red lipstick and a blazer can help you to feel empowered and confident during meetings with your health practitioners.