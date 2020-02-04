Whitney Houston, Asterix611, Wikimedia Commons

Whitney Houston’s Full Name

What is Whitney Houston’s full name?

Whitney Houston’s full name is ‘Whitney Elizabeth Houston’. She chose to go by her real name in her professional career instead of using a stage name. Houston is the cousin of souls singer Dee Dee Warwick and the daughter of Cissy Houston so her name carried quite a lot of weight in the music business.

Whitney Houston’s Age

What is Whitney Houston’s age?

Whitney Houston was born on the 9th August 1963 in Newark, New Jersey. She passed away on the 11th of February 2012 at the age of 48. She died of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Whitney Houston’s Family

Who is Whitney Houston’s family?

Whitney Houston was the daughter of John Russell Houston Jr., an Army serviceman and entertainment executive and singer Emily ‘Cissy’ Houston. She also had two siblings, brother Michael who is also a singer and a half-brother Gary Garland, who is a former basketball player. Whitney Houston’s parent divorced when she was a child. Her mother taught her how to sing and they would tour nightclubs when Houston was a teenager.

Whitney Houston’s education

Where did Whitney Houston go to school?

Whitney Houston attended Mount Saint Dominic Academy, a Catholic girls’ high school in Caldwell, New Jersey. She graduated from the school in 1981. She befriended Robyn Crawford in 1981, Crawford would later become her best friend, roommate and executive assistant.

Whitney Houston’s home

Where did Whitney Houston live?

Prior to her death Whitney Houston lived in a $2.7 million dollar home which she built, following her death the home was sold and is no longer owned by her estate. The home is set across five acres and includes a 15 car garage, 5 bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It also includes a pool and poll house and a tennis court.

Whitney Houston’s height and weight

What was Whitney Houston’s height and weight?

Whitney Houston was approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall or around 170 cm and weighed approximately 61 kg’s. Houston was quite thin and her autopsy revealed that her body has a number of scars from drug use, plastic surgery and from her drowning in a scalding hot bath.

Whitney Houston’s nationality

What nationality is Whitney Houston?

Whitney Houston was born in the United States and was an American citizen. Both of Whitney’s Houston’s parents were African American. Whitney Houston struggled with identity issues due to her pop sound and was often accused of being ‘not black enough’.

Whitney Houston’s religion

What religion does Whitney Houston follow?

Whitney Houston was raised in a household of devout Baptists as a child. As an adult she did not seem to be overly religious although she did regularly speak about God in her interviews. Her habitual drug use likely took a toll on her religious beliefs however and she was not known for being affiliated with any particular Church prior to her death.

Whitney Houston’s fame

What is Whitney Houston famous for?

Whitney Houston is famous for being an American singer and actress. She was one of the mostly highly awarded female artists of all time and remains one of the best-selling female performers of all time even after her death, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide. Over the course of her career Houston released seven studio albums, all of which were certified either Gold, Platinum, Multi-Platinum or Diamond during her career.

Whitney Houston’s early career

How did Whitney Houston’s career start?

Whitney Houston began her career as a fashion model and became the first woman of colour to appear on the cover of Seventeen magazine. She became a highly sought after teen model and started a recording career with Michael Beinhorn, Bill Laswell and Martin Bisi.

In 1983 Gerry Griffith, a representative for Artista Records, saw her perform with her mother at a New York City nightclub. He convinced Clive Davis, the head of the label to see her perform and he quickly offered her a worldwide recording contract. Whitney did not begin recording her album right away but did record a duet with Teddy Pendergrass which later appeared on her album.

Whitney Houston’s career breakthrough

What was Whitney Houston’s career breakthrough?

Whitney Houston’s debut album was released in 1985 and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and won her a Grammy Award. A year after its release the album topped the Billboard 200, where it stayed for 14 weeks. She then went on the Greatest Love Tour and won three awards during the 1986 Grammy Awards. Houston’s breakthrough into the music industry is credited for opening the doors for other African American woman in the music industry.

Whitney Houston’s continued career success

What has Whitney Houston done since her career breakthrough?

Following the success of her first album, Houston released her second album ‘Whitney’ in 1987. The album was commercially successful and won her a second Grammy award for the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Her third album, ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ helped to show Houston’s versatility as a singer.

Houston later appeared in The Bodyguard, she recorded six songs for the movie and became well-known for her rendition of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’. She embarked on The Bodyguard World Tour between 1993 and 1994. She appeared in her second movie ‘Waiting to Exhale’ in 1995.

The following year she appeared in ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ which she recorded a number of songs for. She also appeared in the television movie ‘Cinderella’. She released her first studio album in eight years in 1998. In 2000 a greatest hits album was released worldwide.

She began to show signs of drug dependency issues in the late 1990s and early 2000s and her career began to suffer. She released her fifth album in 2002 and a Christmas album in 2003. Houston later released her album ‘I Look to You’ in 2009. She then embarked on her first tour in more than ten years.

Whitney Houston’s net worth

What was Whitney Houston’s net worth?

Whitney Houston’s net worth was estimated to be negative $20 million at the time of her death and her entire estate was left to her daughter who was only 19 at the time. The estate continued to earn after Houston’s death but much of the money was spent on Houston’s daughter’s life support after she was in a coma for six months.

Whitney Houston’s Relationships

Whitney Houston was previously in relationships with Jermaine Jackson (1983-1985), Randall Cunningham (1985-1987), Robin Crawford (1987-1989) and Ray J (2007-2012). She has also been linked to Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, Kelly McGillis and Alvin Love.

Who has Whitney Houston married?

Whitney Houston married Bobby Brown in 1992, the couple went on to have a tumultuous relationships and regularly appeared in gossip columns due to allegations of infidelity, drug use and physical abuse. The couple divorced in 2007.

Does Whitney Houston have kids?

Whitney Houston had one daughter with her husband Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown who was born in 1993. Bobbi passed away in 2015 after being in a coma for six months. Brown died due to lobar pneumonia and Nick Gordon was found guilty for her death, he died on the 1st of January 2020.

