Diego Fresh & Boosie Badazz Heat up the Music scene with New Single “Go Head”

What is your full given name, and (if applicable) what is your stage name?

DWAN WEST AKA DIEGO FRESH

Where were you born, and where do you live now?

St. Louis now Seattle, Washington

Tell us a little bit about your background in the entertainment industry. What have some of your biggest accomplishments been on your journey to the top?

I started off with events, and helping with radio mix shows. . Biggest accomplishment would be working with DJ J Nicks of hot 107.7 in Atlanta.

What about your experience in past life are you able to apply to your life today?

I would say everything is going to work out like it should. My consistency always wins and familiarity breeds success. We as human beings must be able to always adapt to change for a bigger factor and cause.

The music industry took a big hit because of covid. How did this affect your business as an artist?

TBH It didn’t for me, it only taught me a different part of the game and how the music industry switches up so fast and you always have to adjust.

Let’s talk about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

I simply just wanted to prove to myself anything is possible no matter what age.

MR. KFC didn’t make it until he was almost 77 yrs old lol as a kid Biggies Song “SKY’s the Limit ” made me feel like I can have or do anything know to my brain.

What is next for you?

Becoming a billionaire, dropping Fresh Kutz my new cannabis Line.