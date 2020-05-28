While there is no such thing as the objective perfect dog, there are some seriously amazing canine breeds out there. Somewhere out there is the perfect breed of dog for you, your home and your family. At the end of the day, it depends on the person’s needs and attributes.

So, what are the top 10 dog breeds you can rely on?

The best 10 dogs you can always rely on:

Australian Shepherds are incredibly smart and highly independent. This is because they have very good herding instincts. Because of this, they are also very loyal to their owners. Siberian Huskies are also fantastic dogs that you can always rely on. Why? Well, they are happy, responsive and, above all else, clever. While they can be stubborn, they are friendly and very energetic.

Boxers are great watch dogs. So, if you ever want a pet that will endeavour to protect your home from strangers, then this is certainly the dog for you. They do, however, require a lot of exercises per day, so be sure to take them for daily walks. Likewise, Border Collies consistently rank as one of the smartest canine breeds in the world. They love herding and are very athletic, so expect your Border Collie to be incredibly energetic.

Golden Retrievers are frequently cited as one of the most popular canine breeds. They are often used as guide and service dogs. They love to please their owners and are incredibly friendly. The English Foxhound were originally bred for hunting activities, largely because of their stamina and determination. However, they are also great hiking companions, so if you love long bushwalks, the Foxhound would serve as the perfect dog. Bulldogs are also great dogs, namely because of their unending desire to please their owners. They are brave, determined and possess a heart of gold.