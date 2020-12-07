Glammy Mars

Solo-artist Glammy Mars has exploded onto the music scene in 2020, bringing his unique futuristic sound that’s dripping with atmosphere. His second single “I’M LOST” has been gaining significant traction on music streaming platforms, and the artist’s combination of unfiltered lyricism and high-level beats production is earning him more fans every day.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Glammy Mars is already promoting his next release titled “TRESPASS” which is due to drop on December 20th.

Below, the artist answered a few questions about their work.

What made you want to become a professional singer?

Honestly, I’ve been inspired by many artists since childhood. I used to just play around with friends and start creating beats and recording full songs on them. Last year I started creating music and recording from home. I saw how much joy it brought to people around me and finally decided to start releasing it, knowing it would be a success right from the start.

What are the things that inspire your music?

Many self made artists have influenced my style and heavily inspired me. I have personally met Russ, Kevin Gates, Coldplay, Kat Dahlia and Kid Ink drawing as much knowledge and information as possible from them. I have also been inspired by Canadian artists like NAV, 88GLAM and The Weeknd who provide a very cinematic atmosphere to every one of their songs.

Can you describe some of the themes you like to explore with your music?

I honestly just go with the flow and love to entertain and include topics which make people feel good in my songs. When you listen to my music, you should be able to feel like you’re the best version of yourself and be able to accomplish any task you have at hand.

What kind of audience do you feel your music connects with the most?

I love all my fans and every single supporter and thank them from all my heart. I feel like the connection to my supporters comes from a passion and authenticity which I provide in my songs and the overall vibe I bring. My audience honestly includes all age ranges, which really surprised me, and people listen from all over the world.

What is the message you want to share with your song “I’M LOST”?

This song was honestly heavily inspired by the current German style of Hip-Hop and Trap, which is very popular there at the moment. I tried to include as many high-quality adlibs and provide the best sound possible for all my listeners. I want the listener to feel like he just left a movie theater after listening to my song.

We heard about your new project “TRESPASS”. What can fans expect next from it?

TRESPASS is a personal favourite of mine and will be my best project until now. Produced by the legendary CashMoneyAP who has worked with great artists like Lil Baby, Pop Smoke and Ty Dolla $ign in the past I couldn’t ask for a better production for this song. I am confident it will break all records and create a unique environment in today’s music world. Stay tuned DEC 20th!

Thank you for your time!

