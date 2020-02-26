Harrison Ford, Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

Harrison Ford’s Full Name

What is Harrison Ford’s full name?

Harrison Ford goes by his real name in his professional career. Over the course of his more than 40 year career he has built up a reputation and is one of the most well recognised and iconic actors in Hollywood. He’s famous for his private nature and dry humour.

Harrison Ford’s Age

What is Harrison Ford’s age?

Harrison Ford was born on the 13th of July, 1942. He is currently 77 years old and was born in Chicago, Illinois. Harrison Ford started his career playing the Hollywood hunk in action and adventure movies, as he has aged he has transitioned to roles more appropriate for his age.

Harrison Ford’s Family

Who is Harrison Ford’s family?

Harrison Ford is the son of Christopher Ford (born John William Ford) a former actor turned advertising executive and Dorothy (nee Nidelman) a former radio actress. He has a younger brother, Terence who was born in 1945. Ford’s family were all democrats and he shares their political views. He has publicly condemned the Iraq War in the past and called for more gun control.

Harrison Ford’s education

Where did Harrison Ford go to school?

Harrison Ford was a member of the Boy Scouts of America as child and received the second-highest rank, Life Scout. He later worked at Napowan Adventure Base as a camp counselor. He graduated from Maine East High School, whilst at high school he worked on the student radio station, WMTH. He went to Ripon College in Wisconsin where he majored in philosophy and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. He took drama classes in his senior year and became interested in acting.

Harrison Ford’s Residence

Where does Harrison Ford live?

For many years Harrison Ford lived in a country colonial home that he purchased in 1983 for $1 million dollars. The home was meticulously renovated and features polished wood flooring, moldings and built-ins. The home is set of 7,164 square feet and has 4 bedroom suites with an additional pool house and two additional staff suites.

Harrison Ford’s height and weight

What is Harrison Ford’s height and weight?

Harrison Ford is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, or around 185 cm’s and weighs around 81 kg’s. Harrison Ford has always been a slim man, he is built lean and muscular but has never been overly bulky or broad. When he reprised his role as Indiana Jones he went on a protein diet and intense exercise regime to help build muscle.

Harrison Ford’s nationality

What nationality is Harrison Ford?

Harrison Ford’s paternal grandparents were of Irish and German descent whilst his maternal grandparents were Jewish emigrant from Minsk, Belarus which was at that time a part of Russia. Harrison’s father was Irish-Catholic whilst his mother was Jewish, Ford seems to have been raised with influences from both cultures.

Harrison Ford’s religion

What religion does Harrison Ford follow?

Harrison Ford has said that he is not religious, but rather believes in environmentalism. He has said in the past that he needed something outside of himself to believe in and found ‘in nature a kind of God’. He has criticised politicians who don’t believe in science in the past.

Harrison Ford’s fame

What is Harrison Ford famous for?

Harrison Ford is most famous for being an American actor, aviator and environmental activist. He has gained worldwide fame for his roles in the Star Wars trilogy and Indiana Jones action films. Harrison Ford has also appeared in a number of other roles as prominent characters such as Jack Ryan in the Tom Clancy Spy Thrillers. He has also played Rick Deckard in Blade Runner and it’s sequel.

Harrison Ford’s early career

How did Harrison Ford’s career start?

Ford’s career began when he travelled to Los Angeles in search of voiceover work. He eventually signed on for a $150 a week contract with Columbia Pictures’ playing small roles in films. His first role was an uncredited appearance in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round. There isn’t much record of his extra roles, he was at the bottom of the hiring list after offending the producer of Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round. He had an uncredited speaking role in Luv. He got his first credit in A time for Killing, he was credited as Harrison J. Ford, although he does not have a middle name. He dropped the J when he started working at Universal Studios. He eventually got a role in American Graffiti which started Ford’s relationship with George Lucas.

Harrison Ford’s breakthrough role

What was Harrison Ford’s breakthrough role?

Harrison Ford’s work on American Graffiti eventually landed him a starring role in Star Wars. The movies established Harrison Ford as a movie star. He later returned for the Star Wars sequels in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983) and Star Wars Holiday Special (1978). More recently he reprised his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). His status as a leading man continued to grow as he starred as the archaeologist, Indiana Jones in Raiders of The Lost Ark and the prequel Temple of Doom and sequel, The Last Crusade. He has more recently reprised his role in Indiana Jones and The Crystal Skull.

Harrison Ford’s continued film success

What has Harrison Ford done since his breakthrough role?

Harrison Ford has appeared in many other films over the course of his career, including Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, The Frisco Kids and in spy thriller, Patriot Games. He has also starred in the remake of Sabrina, and Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One. His career suffered in the 90s, after he appeared in a number of critically panned movies. In 2013 he appeared in Paranoia, Enders Game, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Harrison Ford’s net worth

What is Harrison Ford’s net worth?

Harrison Ford’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $230 million dollars. He has worked his way up from making just $500 for his role in American Graffiti to $15 million and a share of 0.5% of the gross in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which broke records as the highest gross film at the time.

Harrison Ford’s personal life

Who has Harrison Ford married?

Harrison Ford has previously been married three times. His first marriage was to Mary Marquardt, or Mary Ford Becker. The couple was married from 1964 to 1979. Ford’s second marriage was to screenwriter Melissa Mathison who he married in 1983 and separated from in late 2000. Ford then began dating Calista Flockhart who he met in 2002, and proposed to on Valentine’s Day, 2009. The couple were married in 2010 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In her autobiography Carrie Fisher claimed that she and Harrison Ford had a three-month affair in 1976 whilst filming Star Wars. Harrison Ford was also previously known to have dated actress Minni Driver, in 2001. He was also linked to Heidi Von Beltz in 1978.

Does Harrison Ford have kids?

Harrison Ford has five children from his marriages. He has two sons with ex-wife Mary Ford Becker, chef Benjamin Ford (born 1966) and William Ford (born 1969) a clothier. He also has two children with Melissa Mathison, actor and musician Malcolm Ford (born 1987) and actress Georgia Ford (born 1990). He has an adopted son, Liam (born 2001) with wife Calista Flockhart.

Read more at Chillout Radio