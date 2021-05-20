Kazuki Tokaji is anything but an ordinary artist, born in Japan in 1995, he developed a keen ear and passionate dedication to music from an early age and since moving to Los Angeles, is showing no signs of slowing down. The eclectic artist has made some substantial waves in recent months with his various avenues of approach to his love for music.

Since the age of 7, the musician has been enamoured with the guitar and has manifested his passions into a wide portfolio with some impressive stats in his young career. Beginning with his graduation from the Guitar Performance Program at the Musicians Institute, he quickly found some headway with collaborations and shared performances with accomplished peers like Grammy-award winner Steve Vai in 2018, along with Marty Friedman of Megadeth notoriety.

Moreover, Kazuki got new endorsement with ESP guitars – one of the biggest guitar companies.

His recent repertoire has been filled with some notable achievements, not the least of which being the premiere of his latest single ‘Reunion’ which has been described as a bluesy/soft-rock hybrid experience and a taste of his signature style.

The emotive guitar vibes are impressive to say the least and has sparked his renewed dedication to delivering further explorations of his own styled sound. His sound was also notably present in a recent guest solo he performed with Romeo Lacoste on his newly released single.

Kazuki is no stranger to maintaining his craft and consistently working on his sound – his two bands Dylan ‘n’ Alice and Circle The Earth have both consistently been performing since the world found itself opening up once more. Dylan ‘n’ Alice appearing on the Billboard charts recently as well as Circle The Earth surpassing 1million hits on their latest release in lightning quick fashion. There’s an old saying that states that the best way to learn is to teach, and Kazuki seems to showcase this sentiment in spades as he moonlights as a guitar instructor and coach.

The passion expressed for the genre is not lost on Kazuki, as he’s handily garnered some very lucrative endorsements from GHS Strings and Hughes & Kettner.

The team dynamic he displays in his professional career has bled into his attitude to life, with a professionalism that is present in the higher echelons of the music industry, and it seems that more people are taking notice.

If the new single is anything to go by, we’ve only scratched the surface of Kazuki Tokaji – his unique sound and passionate approach is certainly something to keep an eye on, we can’t wait to see the twists and turns of this burgeoning musician.

Find out more about Kazuki Tokaji at http://kazukitokaji.com or connect via IG@kazukiguitar

And here is something for you: