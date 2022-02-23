Jasmine Alkouri Chats New Song ‘Harder on Me’

Jasmine Alkouri is a singer-songwriter making impressive moves with her new song ‘Harder on Me.’ We caught up with her to chat songwriting inspirations and more!

What inspired you to start music?

My sister was in a band (Fire Tiger) and one day she was writing a song in her room when I walked in and chimed in with a witty line. She was shocked at how clever my lyrics were that she had me help her throughout her career. I was so inspired by her that I began taking piano and singing lessons!

If you weren’t doing music, what other career do you see yourself doing?

I would have continued to be a road manager. I really enjoyed traveling and helping bring so many people together.

What do fans of yours have to look forward to in the near future, are there any surprises to come?

I’ve been working intensely with Redfoo from LMFAO on my album. Imagine having that funky electronic dance music mixed with country?! We are about to release a dance remix to “Harder on Me”, this week actually!

When you’re working, what inspires you or what do you draw inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from comedy shows to be honest. I love humor in songs and comedians have great topics that everyone can relate to that is relevant.

Is there any advice you would like to give your younger self for coming into the music industry or something to help the songwriting/producing process?

Practice more! There will be bigger and better parties in the future. Also, don’t pick up the Four Loco!

What’s the meaning of your track “Harder On Me”? Love the music video!

Have you ever dated someone that would work all the time (or didn’t work at all), but didn’t give enough attention to the relationship? I want a hard-working man, who works even harder on me!

Official Music Video:

How do you identify as a Country artist in California?

I didn’t grow up in the country, but I grew up listening to it and grew up being made fun of listening to it. I may live in California, but I guarantee I’m living more country than most people in the country! I wake up every morning to feed my cows, turkeys, pigs, and chickens. I grow my own fruit and veggies, and even learned how to chop down a tree! I’m California Country Baby! Wait, is that a new song?! 🙂

Do you really live on a farm in California? What’s your favorite animal?

Not only in California, but only 45 minutes away from Hollywood! I am obsessed with my cow, Redmoo (named after Redfoo). He chases his ball when thrown, nuzzles up on you when you are laying down, and even plays tag with our dogs. I take him for walks around our neighborhood and everyone in the neighborhood comes by every morning to feed the animals.

Check out my Tik Tok @Jasminealkouri to see all the videos of Redmoo!

