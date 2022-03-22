Joestar Spicing it up with New upcoming (single) “club”

Joestar just droped a new (music video) the other day featuring two tracks “icy” and “paradise”.

He announced that he will be dropping a new single on his 24rd birthday March 6th called “club” a real catchy club banger where Joestar is starting to go with more of an “autotune” sound. While he is rapping which gives it a little more flavor compared to when he first came in the game I have to say it is very unique and he has found his own lane.

We seen glimpses of auto-tune in songs like “hold up” but it was not as noticeable like this new track “club”and you should stay on the look out for Joestar’s new release March 6th Also Joestar announces that he has some upcoming showcases soon where he is going to perform his upcoming single “club” at platinumJones birthday bash in New York.

It’s been a while since Joestar has been doing shows he was last seen at zone 6 showcase back in 2019. He always brings energy to the crowd even if the crowd does not show a lot of energy he still makes his presence felt and you can just tell that he is having a good time out there.

Looking forward to see how he comes back out there because now he has a whole catalog of music to choose from that will have the club vibing and that’s should give him more confident to perform like usually.

Find his music here:

Instagram: @joestarufo

YouTube: Joe5tarr

SoundCloud: joe5tarr