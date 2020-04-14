Joseph Inciong from Cre8 Sounds has a great deal of experience in the audio industry and has endeavored to provide innovative and affordable products that go above and beyond expectations. Started in Long Beach California, the business has been focused on providing the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds, with innovative charging and portability solutions.

Joseph took some time from his busy schedule to answer some questions for us about Cre8 Sounds.

Joseph, please tell us a bit about yourself and how did you get started Cre8 Sounds?

We wanted to change the wireless audio industry. We believed that we can find way to make something great and affordable tech products. We teamed up with great audio engineers and in mid-2017 Cre8 Sounds was born. Cre8 Sounds was created with the simple aim of creating high-end audio devices without compromise. It was founded in Long Beach California. Cre8 Sounds focuses on delivering superior sound quality in the smallest wireless Bluetooth earbuds possible.

In 2018 we launched the ENERBAG collection. This collection includes The Ultimate Charging Backpack and a power bank.

Cre8 Sounds has carved a place for itself within the earbud market among tech-savvy users, who use them for both calls and music.

What are some of the accomplishments of Cre8 Sounds?

Since its creation, Cre8 Sounds accumulated 200k engaged followers on Instagram (@cre8sounds) and have surpassed $4M in revenue by the end of 2019.

Do you have any celebrities who support Cre8 Sounds?

Well known celebrities like Lil Bow Wow, Sam Asghari, and Sean Kingston along with some professional athletes have been shown enjoying Cre8 Sounds products due to their high functionality and convenience.

What types of products you seeing the greatest demand for at the moment?

True wireless earbuds! We’re selling a lot of them right now, hundreds of wireless earbuds are going out daily.

What people should look at before purchasing sport wireless earbuds?

The sound quality for sure! Make sure that the wireless earbuds that you are buying are Bluetooth 5.0 or up! If you want solid wireless earbuds, I would suggest looking at the IP ratings. If you want real waterproof wireless earbuds you should not get anything below IPX7 waterproof rating.

What products do you love recommending to clients?

The CR8-2 Sport Wireless earbuds are our best seller. We’re selling a lot of them right now; hundreds of wireless earbuds are going out daily. We have 3 different colors. It has a built-in microphone. The sound is amazing. You can talk on the phone and go about your day without moving your hands or even touching your phones at all.

Where do you sell your products?

We are currently selling them directly to our website cre8sounds.com and we offer free 2-3 days shipping for all orders over $100. We also ship worldwide. The kicker? We back our products with a 60-day warranty and great customer support because we’re in this for the long run.

Thank you Joseph for your time!

You can purchase high quality: