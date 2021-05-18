Ladies, Here are the Perfect Wholesale Organic Oils to aid your Menstrual Cramps

The dreaded day is here again – it’s that time of the month! Periods are a pivotal part of a woman’s life, with cycles lasting for four to six days. One of the most difficult parts of your period is the feared menstrual cramps. During that time, it is important to find ways of relief, which typically involves eating chocolate, resting a hot water bottle on your stomach, and laying around for long periods of time. One of the most surprising ways to help the intense symptoms of your period can include the use of wholesale organic oils. The best way to alleviate cramping includes topically applying the essential oil alongside a carrier oil or using a diffuser for inhalation. You will not have to have a rough period ever again period. In this article, let’s dive deep into how wholesale organic oils can largely benefit the uncomfortable symptoms of your menstrual cycle.

Here is the Lowdown on how Essential Oils can Largely Benefit your Period Cramps

What are Wholesale Organic Oils?

Wholesale organic oils are extractions used for aromatherapy made from an amalgamation of herbs and plants. Sources for these oils include bark, flowers, roots, to seeds. There is a much more intense aroma than the original sources of the oils due to its inclusion of highly active ingredients. The best ways for extraction are cold pressing, which is done through distillation or through physically extracting the natural source in order to get the oil. Carrier oils such as olive oil or coconut oil are required to be used with these essential oils for dilution as the more concentrated the oil will cause negative effects to the skin. There are an incredible array of benefits to wholesale organic oils, especially when it comes to keeping your menstrual cycle at bay.

How can Wholesale Organic Oils Benefit your Menstrual Cycle

Wholesale organic oils can be incredibly nourishing for your health, especially when it comes to your period health. They are a great way to alleviate Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) symptoms from mood swings, menstrual cramps, up to hormonal imbalance, and so on. While these wholesale organic oils are helpful, it is important to get advice from your doctor if there are any health concerns surrounding your menstrual cycle.

Alleviating symptoms of mood swings

There has been extensive research that proves that wholesale organic oils can be widely beneficial in alleviating issues of stress and anxiety. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) is a major symptom of periods which is the issues of mood swings and irritability that occur prior to your first day in the menstrual cycle. Your mood swings can go from a rollercoaster cycle to a steady ride, keeping your emotions balanced with these wholesale organic oils.

Easing up your menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are one of the most uncomfortable symptoms of your period. A great way to alleviate your stomach pain can be through using wholesale organic oils. These oils work to relax your muscles, including your stomach, in order to get rid of the intense feeling and discomfort that comes with menstrual cramps. You don’t have to have a painful period as these essential oils can work with you to ease your stomach.

Keeps your Hormones Balanced

You can keep your hormones in check with the help of wholesale organic oils. One of the hardest symptoms of a period is when your hormones are imbalanced, causing fluctuations in moods from lethargy to depression. In addition to nutrition, stress management, exercise, and sleep, wholesale organic oils work to alleviate your hormonal balance to make sure your hormones will be effectively be supported.

The Best Wholesale Organic Oils for your Menstrual Cycle

Clary Sage

Clary Sage is highly effective in decreasing the discomfort and pain associated with your period. Clary Sage is a type of wholesale organic oils that has anti-bacterial and anti-spasmodic properties, which can combat the dreaded menstrual cramps by decreasing the number of uterus spasms experienced. Not only do they improve your stomach discomfort, but Clary Sage is incredible in relieving stress, allowing you to calm your mind, which is important for your mood swings.

Clove

Clove is a form of wholesale organic oils you will definitely (C)love. Alongside its wonderous smell, Clove has been known to quicken your period length, lower blood pressure, to reducing symptoms of excessive bleeding in a condition called menorrhagia, which occurs in women with a heavy flow during their period. This oil will fit like a hand in a “clove”.

Lavender

Lavender oil is highly anti-inflammatory, easing up the muscles in your uterus, which makes it easier for your period pain. Its calming effects are perfect for keeping you calm during the first few days of your menstrual cycle. When you use it for an aromatherapy massage, oil can incredibly decrease the pain and discomfort connected to menstrual cramps. There have been various studies that highlight the benefits of lavender to improve your period of discomfort.

Peppermint

Peppermint essential oil is widely beneficial for your period, especially for balancing your hormones. When there’s a hormone imbalance, this can cause you to feel tired. Therefore, these wholesale organic oils can help make you more alert during your menstrual cycle. With this in mind, the peppermint can balance estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, making sure you feel energized.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is widely used for various recipes as well as used in medicine. This is widely known to decrease inflammation in the body. It is important to massage your lower abdomen with these wholesale organic oils to further decrease inflammation and menstrual cramps.

Ylang Ylang

Ylang ylang is one of the most incredibly beloved wholesale organic oils in getting rid of stress and anxiety, which further improves your PMS symptoms of menstrual cramps and mood swings. With origins dating from Indonesia, this natural ingredient is widely beneficial in getting rid of hypertension, keeping you relaxed, which is good during a painful process during your period. If you’re feeling super on the down low, Ylang ylang eases your central nervous system and your brain, allowing you to be able to cope with stress and anxiety.

Grapefruit

Another problem that can occur during your menstrual cycle is issues of fatigue and lethargy. This can definitely be a problem if you’re doing work being unable to function effectively. Grapefruit is one of the wholesale organic oils we suggest, as it can wake you up and keep you energized when you are feeling low. You’ll feel ready for another day instead of feeling groggy, unable to get up with these citrus wholesale organic oils.

In conclusion

Wholesale organic oils can alleviate all your stomach worries during your menstrual cycle. These products can work to ease the oncoming days of your period, making you feel less stressed, less discomfort, and less sluggish. There is an incredulous number of benefits when it comes to this, such as improving PMS symptoms like mood swings, menstrual cramps, to hormone imbalance. You can expect these oils can help your period, each with its own beneficial qualities such as lavender, peppermint, ylang ylang, grapefruit, and many more. Your cycle doesn’t have to cramp your style anymore, as these oils can soothe all your discomforts and worries.