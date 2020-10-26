Meet Mell, a Hip Hop songwriter spreading positivity and hope

Mell, His Grace

It’s not every day you get to meet an inspiring Christian hip hop/R&B musician.

Mell is a Puerto-Rican hip hop artist and singer-songwriter based in the United States. Her recent single, ‘His Grace’, is an ode to her relationship with God, and is a reflection of her challenging experiences growing up and overcoming adversity in the rough Humboldt Park community in Chicago.

We got the chance to speak with Mell to learn more about what inspires her and what her goals are for the coming decade, from spreading positivity to performing across the nation.

How would you describe your sound?

I would say it’s a combination of contemporary hip hop and R&B. It’s a bit tricky to describe because I’m influenced by a range of genres and am not defined by a single style. There’s a bit of singer-songwriter and gospel in there, too.

What sparked your love for music?

I’ve always loved music. My first exposure to it was in the church, listening to all the beautiful worship songs. I’ve been singing in the church since I was 5, and in choirs, too. I can remember telling my mother that I would make music to praise God one day – and it happened!

When did you start writing your own songs?

I started writing my own songs and poems when I was 10 and fell in love with it. I became more serious when I was around 14, which was when I started to perform my work. It all snowballed from there!

Who are your biggest musical inspirations?

Definitely Lauryn Hill – she’s an incredible singer-songwriter and rapper who continues to inspire me to this day. Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey are amazing, too. And then there’s the beautiful Le’Andria Johnson, a fantastic gospel musician. I love how she’s shown how anyone can become successful, even if you’ve experienced a difficult upbringing. I’m all for women showing the men how hip hop is done!

What is the message you want to share with your new single “His Grace”?

The message I really want to share with this song is that God’s grace is what saved me from suffering. My mission above all else is to glorify God and spread His message. It is so liberating to be able to live knowing that God has my back no matter what, even throughout the most difficult times.

What was the process behind making the music video for ‘Broken’?

Creating the video for ‘Broken’ was really emotionally challenging for me. The song is based on real events that occurred in my marriage. Reliving those experiences by filming similar scenes to what happened was hard. But I feel that personal testimony is one of the best ways to support others going through a similar situation and give them hope, so it was worth it for me. The most amazing thing about God is that he can turn an ugly experience into something beautiful. He can heal all that is broken.

Will you be performing your new material live?

Yes! I will be performing ‘His Grace’ at a church function on December 31st in Decatur, Georgia. I’m very excited to head out there and welcome in the New Year – and new decade – praising God.

Conclusion

Thank you Mell for taking the time to chat with us, and good luck with your music over the coming decade!