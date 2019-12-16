50 Cent catches fire on social media, shades Oprah and Nick Cannon

50 Cent voiced out his opinion that Oprah has been targeting prominent black men who were implicated for allegedly being sexual predator but gives a pass for Caucasian men.
50 went on to Instagram and called out the talk show legend and said that he did not understand why Winfrey was going after black men while staying silent when it comes to the likes of Harvey Weinstein but has targeted deceased King of Pop Michael Jackson and entrepreneur Russell Simmons.
The rapper’s rant on Oprah pertains to her upcoming #MeToo-themed documentary highlighting one of the women who accused Russel Simmons of sexual assault Drew Dixon and her ‘After Neverland‘ sit-down with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the men who has accused Michael Jackson in the past.
After his rant, Fiddy then posted images of Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Jeffrey Epstein, labeling the word ‘jail’ for the black men and ‘walk’ for the white guys. The rapper then captioned:
‘You think Oprah doesn’t notice how this s*** is playing out?’
This was not the first time that the two butted heads; the media mogul has criticized the rapper regarding the lyrics of his rap music and in return, the rapper belittled the talk show queen’s audience members. The two put aside their differences back in 2012 during an interview though.
Russell Simmons had a few thoughts of his own regarding Oprah’s upcoming documentary as well. The music mogul went to Instagram, dragging the talk show host in a lengthy post. In the post, he began with a somewhat positive statement saying that Oprah had been a shining beacon for his family and community and have contributed to his life, which was the reason why he was baffled why Oprah’s upcoming documentary has singled him out:
Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences. Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that “hurt people hurt people”. Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT/ (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn’t happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers,their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary “FLAVOR OF LOVE”!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us
Oprah isn’t the only person Fiddy is beefing with. The rapper has also fired shots at Nick Cannon for his recent antics dropping two quick diss tracks aimed at Eminem, whom everyone knows is close with 50 Cent. The rapper, again on Instagram, posted a photo of Eminem with the caption:
“Believe in restoring the game. Even if it means destroying all the players.”
I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him man. 😠hey Nick that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife
Oprah’s documentary will premiere on Apple+ in 2020, with filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick who came into prominence via their sexual-assault documentaries The Hunting Ground and The Invisible War slated to direct the documentary. It was also announced that Oprah has been working with Prince Harry as co-executive producers on a mental health-themed series for Apple+ which is also slated for 2020.
