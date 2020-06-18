Jamie Raine

Jamie Raine is a English Hip-hop producer from County Durham the North East of England with productions made for artists all around the world. He’s definitely leaving a mark on the UK’s and European hip hop scene. With over 700,000 followers on his social media platforms. He is also an upcoming talent in the music industry as one of the biggest producers in the hiphop scene, and bringing something unique to the beat-licensing world.

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, Jamie is doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. There are new trending music from Jamie Raine, Jamie’s first album ‘Already Fallen’ was one of the most anticipated releases of 2020 in his city prior to its release on 2nd June. Now that it’s out, the single is earning glowing reviews and eyeing an impressive commercial debut. None of this should be shocking, though. After all, Jamie’s entire producing ascent has been practically foolproof in the music industry.

Already Fallen is available on all major music platforms.

With the world help by the current global pandemic, and society adopting a more socially distanced reality, encouragement, healing, and hope are at the forefront of Jamie’s new releases.

Jamie’s second latest release is ‘Drive Down’ with featuring productions from Sam Prestwich, a song writer and singer. The single is a part of the Hip-hop/Rap genre. It’s a tropical summer beat that everyone is going to love streaming this Summer.

Drive Down is available on all major music platforms.

Basically, the whole thing is a genuine masterpiece. And useful, too. Particularly the part where he sings: “Got me feeling like I should” which makes the song more captivating bringing positive vibes to your mind.

Jamie Raine said: “Me and Sam have been working ‘Drive Down’ for a while now and I am really impressed with the outcome of the song, and everyone is loving it! I am excited to see what the future holds, as I have much more to come very soon.”

Jamie has been in the music industry and beat-making world for many years now and over time has been improving. His first release was back in 2018 which he kept private due to so he could see which improvements he had to make, and meanwhile he promised himself to keep it up and has been working hard and the outcome has been very successful for him.