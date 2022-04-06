Paloma Rush Chats New Song ‘Demasiado’

Paloma Rush is a Latin singer-songwriter making impressive moves with her new song ‘Demasiado.’ We caught up with her to chat everything Demasiado and more!

What inspired you to start writing music?

I have been singing like a bird since I was a little girl. When the people around you see talent, they try and nurture it by getting you coaching and in front of audiences. I think my path chose me.

When you’re working, what motivates you?

Flow motivates me. When the melodies flow with the beat, the lyrics flow with the melody, and all the collaborators flow with each other, all with the hopes my listening audience will flow with the song and love it. When you’ve experienced this kind of writing and synergy, it’s the best of the best.

Tell us about your song ‘Demasiado’ and the meaning behind it?

Demasiado means in excess or too much in Spanish, and so this song is about rejecting the toxic person who is “too much” as they are trying to come back into your life.

What / who is the inspiration behind the lyrics?

The lyrics are about every ex-boyfriend who has messed up and tried to come back.

Tell us about the songs process – beat first or lyrics?

Zuma, the producer, sent a beat that felt dark and moody and sexy, and with the help of Ali Q, a songwriter from Dubai, we entered the journey of the story. He brought very interesting and poetic lyrics to the song. We both jumped up and down when we heard the song recorded because we could hear the dynamics and how catchy the hook was.

What are some of the instruments you chose within the beat?

I wanted to make sure there was real guitar on the track. Not generated. So Raz Klinghoffer, who co-produced, put a lot of very cool guitar on there. Almost Santana-esque. Then I also had some extra guitar work done by Josh Hernandez, and a great mix by Dillon Lazar.

What do you hope your supporters will think of the new song?

I hope it becomes an anthem for anyone pushing away from a toxic relationship. The chorus is in Spanish, so this person might appreciate the song even more if they’re bilingual.

What do fans of yours have to look forward to in the near future, are there any surprises to come?

Well, I have a song coming out almost every six weeks this year so there is a lot to look forward to!

Thank you, Paloma!

