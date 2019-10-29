Trent Reznor changes his mind about the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame

Photo: Nine Inch Nails, Wikimedia Commons

When he found out a year ago that they weren’t nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, frontman of Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor said he “couldn’t give less of a shit” about. Now that they have been nominated, his tune seems to have changed somewhat.

This year Nine Inch Nails have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Trent has since spoken about his thoughts changing after he experienced the even for himself earlier this year when he was inducting The Cure.

He said, “I get asked to do the Cure, induct them, and I love the Cure. And I wanted them to be inducted properly. I thought I could do a good job, went there,”

“I go out and do my thing and I’m not sure if the Cure is gonna resonate with the audience, the audience I see sitting on the floor there is mostly old industry people.” Reznor said. “Then I walk out to do the induction, it’s loud applause for them and it seems real. They come up and I can see that Robert Smith is happy and the other guys in the band are all kind of freaked out.

“It felt validating. I wanted to see them respected someplace I feel they deserve. It ended up being a pretty cool experience and I thought, ‘Alright, it doesn’t feel as bullshit as I kind of snarkily dismissed it as.’

“I don’t have any problem admitting I’ve changed my opinion about something.”

While Reznor reveals that he thinks it would be cool to be inducted, he thinks that there are other bands and artists that deserve to be recognised before Nine Inch Nails. When asked who he would want to induct him, Reznor said “wish it could’ve been David Bowie”.