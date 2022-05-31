Why Stems n Pots is the Best Place to Find Flowers and Plants in Dubai

In Dubai and the UAE there are many places to buy fresh flowers and plants. One of the best new stores, however, is the business created by influencer Sabine Shahda, Stems n Pots. Find out why so many individuals and businesses alike trust Stems n Pots for all of their plant and floral arrangement needs.

How Was Stems n Pots Founded?

Operating under a larger company Wardit Al Banafsaj, Stems n Pots was created as a flower service with a difference. Sabine Shahda has an eye for style and also loves to spread beauty and joy to others. Her unique outlook allows her to craft intricate floral designs and arrangements. Stems n Pots believes that flowers are a work of art and a truly special way to show someone that you care. The business was founded as the perfect place for people to find these unique and stunning arrangements for any arrangement or space.

What Can You Buy?

Some of Stems n Pots’ specialties include box bouquets, wrapped bouquets, and plant arrangements. Some of their most popular flowers include roses, tulips, hydrangeas, and many other bright and sweet smelling buds. You can opt for a simple arrangement of one kind of flower or for a carefully crafted combination of flowers. Choose by colour scheme or occasion to truly brighten up your life. Popular plants include cacti, other succulents, bonsais and more. You can find a range of classic and more rare plants to decorate your home with from Stems n Pots. They can be bought in neat little boxes, fancy glass bowls or in classic and elegant pots.

What Occasions Are They For?

Plants and flowers are a suitable gift for almost any occasion. Stems n Pots offers curated arrangements for any occasion, though they specialize in birthdays, congratulations, get well soon, love, and newborn flowers. With next day delivery available, you will never be caught without the perfect gift for life’s momentous occasions.

Summing Up

Sabine Shahda’s commitment to spreading joy with everything she does is clear in the efforts of her business Stems n Pots. The flower shop continues to grow and has quickly become one of the best places to find flowers and plants in Dubai. The unique approach to creating one of a kind designs allows you to find the most gorgeous floral arrangement for your loved one, or for yourself!