ADAYEA recently announced the release of Relations, an independent single that displays her transparency to the industry and reflects on her inner experiences and ambitions. The ever evolving nature of music has given this song a path to motivate, inspire and spread love to her audience. Relations is a sultry ballad that is a love story that will put a smile on your face as well Relations has already landed on an Spotify Editorial Playlist and several other curated playlists . The single is now available for purchase and streaming on all major digital platforms.

Stream “Relations” on Spotify HERE.

Watch “Relations” the official Video HERE.

About ADAEYA

Born and raised in the suburbs of Toronto, Canada, This Trinidadian beauty found her deep routed passion for music at a very young age. Turning pain into purpose and lessons into studio sessions, she created a style of songwriting that is transparent, daring and full of hope and reflective of her experiences, thoughts, and ambitions. After graduating from The Academy of Design and Technology where she majored in Post Audio, Adaeya moved to New York City with a backpack and songbook, leaving everything she knew behind and went on to work with some of the most talented producers around. “I’d rather die enormous than live dormant. You have to follow your passion and you cant stop until you’ve reached your destiny.” comments Adaeya.

Adayea has musical influences ranging from Bob Marley to Led Zeppelin, this

Trinidadian beauty is the real deal delivering sultry and smooth vocals with a modern-day vibe. She welcomes all media inquiries and be sure to follow her on social media at @iamadaeya on all social platforms.