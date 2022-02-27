Who is emerging artist Auctavius? And why is the content of his music garnering critical acclaim? We all know how literally isolating these times have been, and nothing is more encouraging than a good word. When it comes to showcasing harmony and elevating unity, this is exactly what rising rapper Auctavius aims to do with his discography.

Auctavius is young, spirited and a massive influence on those in his circle. Nowadays, it’s rare to come across artists who pack worthy content and have a game plan. But, on the other hand, talents like Auctavius have an intrinsic power to unite individuals by purposely coalescing themes of traditional hip-hop music and contemporary trends––niches that many find familiar in his music.

When it comes to thinking outside the box, Auctavius has been around long enough to still find methods to flourish as an artist amid unprecedented times. Desperate times have only compelled him to solidify and execute his vision of making a more effective platform for his circle of influence and the local music community. For instance, he is committed to serving the neighbouring minorities through pop-up creative events that simultaneously provide community and resources that aid his local music culture.

What’s unique about Auctavius’s platform is that although it’s rare for new artists to give back to their locality, Auctavius’s intentionality and selflessness have garnered adequate support from surrounding music supports who believe in his undertaking and career. Thus, he’s been able to pour back into the local music scene at a rate many musical artists never discover.

Auctavius has established himself as a force in the music industry and a role model in his community. His devotion to his craft, family and faith have been a staple in expanding his reach–and the fact that he never expects much in return is a virtue many realize. His influence will keep moving hearts, and his passion will keep burning.

