Pretty much everyone goes through a breakup at least some point in their lives. These can be really difficult times for both parties and it can feel like the pain and hurt is never going to end. While it can be good to wallow in your own self pity for a bit, it is important that you pick yourself up and keep going.

There is no handbook for the recovery of a breakup and each breakup you have may be completely different. No one really knows how long it takes to recover from a breakup and a broken heart. Sometimes you think you are recovered and then something will trigger you, like Valentine’s Day or a certain place.

Recovery from an especially big breakup can take a really long time and it won’t be linear. So that means it doesn’t work like every day you will feel a little bit better. Some days you will feel completely fine and others you may not want to even get out of bed.

There are a lot of different methods you can employ to help overcome the breakup and help you move on. The best thing for a breakup is time, it sucks because you can’t even control time, you have to move on about your day and hope that they days, weeks, months or even years can mend your heart.

During that time, however, there are other methods you can look towards to for help in this tough time. Lots of people turn to their friends and family for advice and support. Although some people do find it difficult to talk to others about how they are feeling, so there are other methods.

Another great way is music. Now here we don’t just mean any old song, we are referring to breakup songs. There are a lot of different types of breakup songs, some make you feel motivated, or that your partner wasn’t worthy of how amazing you are, and others can help you have a good cry and wallow!

Breakup songs are great because they are something to keep you going in the tough times, but not all breakup songs have been created equal. So, have a read on below at some of the greatest breakup songs of all time:

Hold Up by Beyoncé

Is there anything the great Beyoncé can’t do? If you are looking for a motivational song with the “I’m too good for you” vibe, then you have to listen to this song during your breakup (if you haven’t already).

This song is from Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” where she implies her husband Jay-Z may have cheated on her. So, the album as a whole is a really good place to start. This tune follows a really upbeat tempo, but if you really listen to the lyrics it can be quite heartbreaking.

If your ex-partner cheated on you, then this is perfect to listen to. The song follows a whole range of different emotions in just a couple of minutes, which can be how it feels when you find out your partner has betrayed your trust and cheated on you.

Dancing On My Own by Robyn

If you are looking for a truly motivation tune about being on your own and knowing that you can do it, then “Dancing On My Own” is the song for you! It is about how you are seeing your partner “dancing” with someone else, so it alludes to another cheating issue.

But the upbeat and tempo of the song isn’t what you would typically find in a breakup song, there is no wallowing in your own self-pity with this tune! This song is so dancy that you would even find it played in clubs.

Overall, this song is about saying goodbye to the one you used to love and truly letting go. So, if you are hoping to move on from your ex and even start dating or thinking about dating someone else, this is a great motivational song for that.

Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake

When this song was first released, it was pretty much on the radio non-stop. “Cry Me A River” was one of Justin Timberlake’s first major hits as a solo artist (having just broken up himself with his band NSync).

This is another tune about how your partner in the relationship cheated. There has (and still is) much speculation as to if Timberlake was drawing of real life experiences in his song, i.e. if Britney Spears (who he was dating around that time) cheated on him.

One of the great things about this song as it explains that he has already cried about it, and that it is his ex-partners time to hurt/ cry. If you haven’t already watched the music video attached to this song you are truly doing yourself a disservice, it is incredible and really helps to drive home the message!

Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers

If you are looking for a tune to wallow a bit, then have a listen to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. This tune is a little bit older, but it is certainly a classic. You may have heard this song included in the movie “Notting Hill” in the scene where the two main characters (and love interests) are separated.

The song covers the issues like not being able to cope without your ex-partner and not knowing if you are ever going to have happy or positive days ahead. Not every relationship ends in a cheating scandal, and sometimes couples are even forced to separate because of reasons outside of their control, and not because they actually want to.

It can be terrible to lose a partner, especially if your lives were so intertwined, everything that you do or see or listen to could remind you of them. It can feel a little bit hopeless at times and you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. If you are at that stage, then “Ain’t No Sunshine” is your perfect match.

You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette

Perfect song if you just want to scream and yell. If you are still in that bitter stage of the breakup then “You Oughta Know” is perfect. The lyrics are so cut through and her voice is amazing.

Alanis Morissette actually recorded the entire song in one take, making the vocals even more impressive. This song has got a little bit everything. It could also be a good idea to have a look at the lyrics as they are really powerful and make you feel like you aren’t along, especially if you are having a messy breakup.

Someone Like You by Adele

Adele is the queen of breakup songs, and there were certainly a lot to choose from, but “Someone Like You” deserves a place on the list of greatest breakup songs of all time! You could probably just but on her whole “21” album, have that on repeat and you are set for the next few weeks.

If you are looking for a real heartbreaker, then make sure you watch the music video clip as well. The music video is simple, yet elegant and really drives home the message. While breakups are usually very difficult, there are always other fish in the sea, and you just have to give one of them a chance.