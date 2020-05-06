Some days just truly belong in the garbage can. There are a lot of things that can make a day bad, it could be something major, like losing your job, or something small, like missing your bus, that sets off a chain reaction and wave of emotions.

Bad days are inevitable, no matter who you are or what you do you will have a bad day every now and again. What is important is how you deal with your bad days and overcome them. Remember that there is always light at the end of the tunnel and while you have your bad days, you will also have your good days!

For these stuck right in the middle of a bad day, the good news is there is a lot you can do to break out of your funk. One of the best things to try to turn it all around is listening to music. Music truly does have the power to turn it all around, you just have to find the right type of songs to get you through the bad day.

Listening to the right type of tunes will work to help you find your rhythm again. By listening to the radio or creating your own playlist, you can block out the world and try to just focus on you. Sometimes there will be different types of bad days, you might just want to wallow in your own self-pity, but other times you want something to motivate you to make the day better.

Over the years there have been a lot of songs created that will help you through a bad day, no matter what! So, if you are in a bad day and you are looking for inspiration to make improvements, then have a read on below at some of the best songs you should listen to or add to your playlist:

I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrants

If you are a fan of Friends then you would know this song pretty well, it is the song from the opening credits. This song is really quirky which is what makes it so great. You can’t help but think of the Friends TV show when listening to this song.

Also, the famous clapping section is sure to make you feel at least a little bit better. After this song you might even want to re-watch a couple of Friends episodes just to make you feel happy and have a laugh again. This song is great because it is really motivational and makes you feel like you can get through your bad days.

Everybody Hurts by R.E.M

If you want a good cry, then this is for sure the song for you. This is an ultimate classic song and should be on your playlist whenever you feel like the world is against you. The smooth vocals and moving lyrics act as a reminder that you are actually not alone and indeed everybody does hurt.

This song will also hopefully give you the courage to stand up and fight for yourself and making your days better. This is by no means a happy, uplifting song, but if wallowing in your own self-pity is what you feel like doing, then you’ve found your tune.

I’m Still Standing by Elton John

Who wouldn’t benefit from a little bit of Elton John to help make their day better? Even if you aren’t a die hard Elton John fan the classic tune “I’m Still Standing” is perfect to get you feeling more like yourself again. The song is nice and upbeat, sending an important message as it talks about dealing with all the bad stuff in life but still being able to overcome it.

It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down, it is important to keep getting up and fight. This song is the perfect tune if you are trying to get back up again, Elton John does have the power to make everything better!

Survivor by Destiny’s Child

There are a lot of different songs out there about surviving and help motivate you in the right way. “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child is probably one of the best ones out there. Even the very first lyrics drive home how important it is to look after yourself and that you are strong enough to survive anything.

This song is empowering, especially to those going through a breakup, but it can certainly be used in a lot of different situations. So, if you are having a bad day and need something to pump you up again, then you definitely cannot go past this upbeat tune.

Bad Day by Daniel Powter

If you are having a bad day, then make sure you have “Bad Day” included in your playlist! This song should be on every playlist and it is certainly a very obvious choice. This song has a little bit of wallowing in your own self-pity as well as motivation to help you try to turn it all around.

With bad days being inevitable, it is important that you have your tunes at the ready, and this catchy tune should certainly make the cut. It’s an easy song to listen to and it should help you feel better and ready to face whatever the world throws at your next.

I Can See Clearly Now by Jimmy Cliff

This may just be the motivational tune you have been searching for! This song addressed that sometimes you don’t just have a bad day, it could be a bad week or month or even longer. It doesn’t matter how long you have been in your funk for, there is always light at the end of the tunnel and you will be able to see clearly soon enough.

When you are having bad day it can feel as though everything is dark, cloudy and you can’t even see properly. The metaphors in this song certainly represent that. When you are having bad days you need to remember that nothing lasts forever and you won’t feel like this all the time, a happy and good day is nearby.

Let It Go by James Bay

Now, this is a slower song and it can be really sad, so if that is what you are after then you have certainly come to the right place. It is the perfect song, especially if you are in the middle of a breakup, but it can be useful in other situations as well.

This song has a very calming ring to it and can help reduce the pressure when the world all seems a little bit too much. The simple lyrics act as a reminder to try not to over think things and the path to happier days is actually easier than you may believe.

Fix You by Coldplay

This song is perfect for all those people out there that are having a hard day. The song starts off slow, but it keeps building and building up. It can be a very motivational song if you listen to the lyrics as well.

This song is great because it helps provide you with hope that things can all change around and also that there are people out there that can help you, may it be family and friendly, or even a therapist. Sometimes you don’t even need anyone else, sometime you are capable of fixing yourself!