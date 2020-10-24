Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ might break up because of a shirt

Camila Cabello has been all over the place, having an amazing 2019, and it seems that there is no stopping her momentum heading into 2020.

After going solo and leaving Fifth Harmony, Cabello has been on fire, starting back in 2017 with the release of her hit single Havana, and followed up by releasing her debut album Camila in January of 2018. This year, she together with boyfriend Shawn Mendes released Senorita that became her second number one song in Billboard’s Hot 100.

Cabello has just released Romance, her second studio album and is currently doing press tours for her album. Just this week, the singer dropped by the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash to make a radio show appearance where she talked about the release of her new album and her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

During the radio show interview, the radio show host gave the singer a couple of gifts, one is an ointment for tattoos because Cabello had gotten a tattoo on her pinky finger that read ‘it’s a mystery‘ last November but the singer admitted that the tattoo had faded away because she hasn’t really been taking care of it and now the tattoo only says ‘mystery’.

The other gift the radio host gave Cabello is a shirt that says ‘Mendes is My Bae‘ which is actually available on Amazon and not a customized shirt. Cabello chuckled and said that it would be the funniest thing in the whole world if she wore the shirt the next time she saw Mendes.

The singer added that she didn’t know how her boyfriend would react, and probably ask ‘who is this girl?’. Cabello also jokingly stated that she thought that Mendes would go as far as to break up with her if he saw her wearing the shirt.

She also appeared last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about her recent escapades and her struggles to give her boyfriend a pet name.

Cabello has also been on the Royal Family’s radar the past couple of months when she apparently took a pencil during her visit at Kensington Palace when she met with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton a month ago, with Cabello having a comical Twitter interaction with the Duchess after admitting she took a pencil because of radio host Greg James triple-doggy-dared her to take something from the palace.