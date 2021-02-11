Dallas, Texas artist A’Zell drops First New single

A'Zell

What is your full given name, and (if applicable) what is your stage name?

Denzel Desmond Allen

Stage name A’Zell

Where were you born, and where do you live now?

Milwaukee , Wisconsin now residing in Dallas, TX

You are not a typical artist. How would you define your personal brand? How would you define your sound?

It’s mixed with different flows and vibrations to make my own unique flow.

In general, what led you to music?

Poetry sessions, writing poetry, dancing and rollerskating.

How do you actively seek inspiration, or does it find you? Or is it a combination of the two?

Combination of both things.

Why do you consider lifelong learning important?

Once you feel accomplished you stop yourself from learning and learning is important to fully understand life.

What role does technology play in your day-to-day life? How do you utilize it?

Growing up I was not a fan of technology but now it is essential that I have a full understanding on how to use it. Over time I’ve became more knowledgeable and made more of a presence in the world because of technology.

What is next for you?

Poetry visuals, More music, Acting, Modeling and Performances

Be sure to stream and download my music available on all platforms.