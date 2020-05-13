Eric Clapton’s Full Name

What is his full name?

Eric Clapton’s full name is Eric Patrick Clapton, although rumours circulated that his last name was ‘Clapp’ because he was raised by his Grandmother and her second husband, Jack Clapp, but his legal given surname at birth was ‘Clapton’.

Eric Clapton’s Age

What is his age?

The singer was born on the 30th of March 1945 in Ripley, Surrey. He is currently 75 years of age.

Eric Clapton’s Family

Who is his family?

Clapton was the son of Patricia Molly, who had him at 16 years old, and Edward Walter Fryer a 25 year old soldier who shipped off to war before the singer’s birth. Clapton was raised by his Grandparents, Rose and Jack Clapp and believed that his mother was his older sister. His mother eventually married a Canadian soldier and moved to Germany, leaving him behind in Surrey. He received an acoustic guitar for his thirteenth birthday from Germany, but took a few years before he started to play consistently.

Eric Clapton’s Education

Where did he go to school?

Clapton studied at Hollyfield School in Surbiton until 1961 when he left to study at the Kingston College of Art but was dismissed from the school at the end of the year because he preferred to focus on music, rather than art. He was so advanced at guitar by the age of 16; he was already starting to get noticed. In 1962 he joined a duo before joining his first band, The Roosters.

Eric Clapton’s home

Where does he live?

The singer lives in Ewhurst, United Kingdom in an Italian-style villa called Hurtwood Edge. The house is heritage listed and includes a number of unique architectural features. It was built in 1910 and constructed from sandstone block.

Eric Clapton’s height and weight

What is his height and weight?

Eric Clapton is approximately 177 cm tall and weighs around 84 kg’s. The singer has admitted that his addictive behaviours and patterns first began with sugar and that dieting has always been a challenge for him.

Eric Clapton’s fame

What is he famous for?

He is most famous for being an English rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. He holds the record as the only person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on three occasions, once for his solo career, and for his involvement in the bands the Yardbirds and Cream. He has been called one of the most important and influential guitarists in history and is often called one of the greatest guitarists of all time. The singer has earned 18 Grammy Awards and a Brit Award for his Oustanding Contribution to Music. He has sold more than 100 million records around the world during his solo career, making his one of the best-selling musicians in history.

Eric Clapton’s early career

How did his career start?

The singer joined the band the Yardbirds in 1963, the band was a blues-influenced rock and roll band. Clapton quickly became known as a guitar player on the British music scene. In 1964 he made his first appearance with the band on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. The band had their first big hit with ‘For Your Love’ and due to the songs success they decided to move towards a more pop-oriented sound which disappointed Clapton. He then joined John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965 but only stayed a few months. He rejoined the band later that year and gained a reputation as one of the best blues guitarists on the club circuit. He left the band again in 1966 and joined the super group Cream, where he began to develop as a singer and a songwriter. He quickly became known as one of the best guitarist in the UK, but the arrival of Jimi Hendrix shaped his career.

Cream became a commercial success in just 28 months, selling millions of records in the US and Europe. The band was short-lived however because drug and alcohol abuse heightened tensions between the members and they eventually broke up.

The band briefly reunited in 1993 to perform together during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Another full reunion took place in 2005 when they played a sol-out show at Royal Albert Hall.

The performer joined his next group, Blind Faith, in 1969. The band debited in front of 100,000 fans at London’s Hyde Park and produced an LP which contained six songs, but the band broke up after only seven months.

The singer later formed a new band, ‘Derek and The Dominos’. Most of their first album ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’ was written about Clapton’s unrequited affections towards Pattie Boyd.

Whilst recording with the band the singer was devastated by the death of his friend Jimi Hendrix. An eventual clash of egos saw him disband the group.

Eric Clapton’s career breakthrough

What was his career breakthrough?

In 1974 the singer assembled a touring band and recorded ‘461 Ocean Boulevrd’ which included his cover of ‘I Shot The Sheriff’ which went to number one. The 1975 album ‘There’s One In Every Crowd’ was also a hit. The singer went into treatment in 1982 after admitting that he was an alcoholic. Her performed with Pink Floyd member Roger Waters’ for his solo album in 1984 and in 1986 worked on the album ‘August’ which became his biggest seller in the UK.

Eric Clapton’s continued career success

What has he done since his career breakthrough?

The 1990s began with the death of Clapton’s son, Conor whom he co-wrote the song ‘Tears In Heaven’ about. He received six Grammy Awards for the song, later performing it at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer released his album ‘Reptile’ in 2001. He collaborated with guitarist J.J Cale on the album ‘The Road to Escondido’ in 2006 and performed with Queen Drummer Roger Taylor and Waters at Highclere Castle in the same year. The singe released the album ‘Clapton’ in 2010 and performed at the Prince’s Trust rock gala.

In 2013 he toured the US to celebrate 50 years as a professional musician and announced he intended to stop touring 2015, although he still gives live performances.

Eric Clapton’s net worth

What is his net worth?

Eric Clapton has an estimated net worth of $300 million dollars, making his one of the richest rock stars in the world.

Eric Clapton’s personal life

Who has he been married to?

The singer was married in Pattie Boyd in 1979, but their marriage suffered from infidelity and domestic violence. He began a relationship with Yvonne Kelly whilst still married, they had a child in 1985 name Ruth Kelly Clapton but the media did not realise she existed until 1991. Clapton and Boyd divorced in 1988 after he had an affair with Lory Del Santo who gave birth to a son, Conor, in 1986. Conor died in 1991 after falling from an open window. In 1998 at the age of 53 Clapton met a 22 year administrative assistance, Melia McEnery whom he married in 2002. The couple have three daughters, Julie Rose, Ella May and Sophie Belle. He has a grandson who was born in 2013.