Gigi Hadid says she’s dressing for herself, not others

Photo credit: BackGrid

Gigi Hadid challenged critics on Twitter after receiving messages saying her street style was no longer cool.

After posting a photo of herself in sporty attire – leggings, puffer jacket and sneakers, the model received criticism attacking her “iconic street style”, which they claimed had been lost, and suggesting that her stylist was failing her.

The 24-year-old responded with: “Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

Hadid said that she was “not dressing for your approval” and that she is all for empowering women to choose how they dress – whether they show skin or don’t.

Many of her fans were quick to back her, with her message of female empowerment resonating with women worldwide.

Hadid isn’t the only celebrity being criticised for her looks. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has recently commented on how being ‘fat-shamed’ after gaining weight as a result of lupus impacted her mental health. She said the comments “really messed me up for a bit”, which led to her taking a break from social media.

Yet many celebrities are making positive strides forward. Bebe Rexha is well-known for posting unedited bikini photos on Instagram, which fans say have “inspired” them to feel more confident in their skin.

Demi Lovato, Jameela Jamil and Taylor Swift have also been in the news recently for their commitment to body positivity and tackling internalised misogyny.

Hadid has recently made the news after fans found out that she and her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron had unfollowed each other on Instagram. It is unclear if she is currently dating the singer Zayn Malik, who she has been in an on-and-off relationship with for several years.