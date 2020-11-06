iAmMoneyMoves Takes a No-Nonsense Approach to Artist Management

Norman Bechtel aka “iAmMoneyMoves”

Norman Bechtel aka “iAmMoneyMoves” is a music artist manager based in Baltimore, MD. After having a long and successful career as a music industry photographer credited with work for artists like Cardi B, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie, and Marshmellow, iAmMoneyMoves chose to put down the camera and transition to doing artist management.

As an artist manager, iAmMoneyMoves understands the need to strike the right balance with artists so that they don’t feel like their creativity is curtailed in any way. This can prove difficult since the artist can be motivated purely by artistic decisions, while the manager is business-driven and focused on finding opportunities for the artist.

This classic conflict of interest can create a lot of drama between artists and their managers, something that iAmMoneyMoves has no patience for. When it comes to managing his artists, he chooses to ensure that he only signs individuals who he believes have a compatible work ethic with his own.

iAmMoneyMoves has himself said that he is not here to “babysit” artists, he is there to work with professionals who take their career path seriously. In this sense, it takes quite a lot for him to work with a new artist since he needs to know that they are someone worth investing time and energy into.

When working with an artist, iAmMoneyMoves’ artist development is all-encompassing, including everything from optimizing social media to knowing how to drop music/videos + more. Once the groundwork is established, he works to help his artist with shows, developing an authentic fan base, positioning and associative wins with everything from the media, bookings for festivals and support slots, brand endorsements, licensing music for play on the radio, and everything else.

iAmMoneyMoves is certainly focused on building a good working relationship with his artists. This means engaging with them on a daily basis and working with them closely whenever possible, providing mentorship and advice as needed, as well as making short and long-term goals.

Overall, iAmMoneyMoves is able to achieve success with the artists he works with by applying himself 100% to their vision and expecting the same commitment back from them.