Kevin Bacon, Chad J. McNeeley, Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Bacon’s Full Name

What is Kevin Bacon’s full name?

Kevin Bacon’s full name is Kevin Norwood Bacon. He goes by his real name during his professional career but chooses to drop his middle name and go without his middle initial when credit for his film appearances.

Kevin Bacon’s Age

What is Kevin Bacon’s age?

Kevin Bacon was born on the 8th July, 1958 and is currently 61 years of age. Kevin Bacon was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is still actively acting in Hollywood and looks quite young for his age. At 61 years of age Kevin Bacon has kept his good looks, he now has salt and pepper hair but doesn’t look all that different than he did when he was twenty!

Kevin Bacon’s Family

Who is Kevin Bacon’s family?

Kevin Bacon is the son of Ruth Hilda (nee Holmes; born 1916, passed away in 1991) who was a liberal activist and elementary school teacher. His father was Edmund Norwood Bacon (born 1910, passed away 2005), he was a highly respected architect and prominent Philadelphia community member who was the Executive Director of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission for many years. Bacon also has six other siblings who he grew up with in Philadelphia. The family was close-knit.

Kevin Bacon’s education

Where did Kevin Bacon go to school?

Kevin Bacon graduated from Julia R. Masterman High School, he attended the school for both his middle and high school years. At the age of 16, in 1975, Kevin bacon earned a full scholarship to the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts at Bucknell University. The program, which he attended, was a five-week arts curriculum on theatre which he studied under the guidance of Dr. Glory Van Scott. The experience helped to solidify Bacon’s interest in the arts.

Kevin Bacon’s home

Where does Kevin Bacon live?

Kevin Bacon currently lives in a cozy home in the upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood of Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The home was purchased for $2.5 million in 2011 and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also includes a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings, a gym and office.

Kevin Bacon’s height and weight

What was Kevin Bacon’s height and weight?

Kevin Bacon is around 5 feet 10 inches tall, or 178 cm and he weighs around 75kg’s. Kevin Bacon is of a fairly average height and weight, whilst he is not overly tall and statuesque he cuts quite a memorable figure. He has always been trim and has a lean, athletic body thanks to his diet and exercise routine.

Kevin Bacon’s nationality

What nationality is Kevin Bacon?

Kevin Bacon was born in the United States and is an American citizen. He is of primarily English ancestry. His family heritage traces back to Colonial America from the 1600s.

Kevin Bacon’s religion

What religion does Kevin Bacon follow?

Kevin Bacon was raised in a Catholic family but did not grow up to follow that faith, or any organised religion for that matter. Kevin Bacon has come out to say that he is atheist and has been outspoken about his belief that there should separation between Church and State. He used his band, The Bacon Brothers to communicate this message to fans, playing at events that supported the separation of Church and State including the 2008 festival in Washington D.C which was run bu the Interfaith Alliance and American United for Separation of Church and State. Despite his views he say he is not anti-religion.

Kevin Bacon’s fame

What is Kevin Bacon famous for?

Kevin Bacon is famous for being an American actor and musician. He has won a number of awards during his career including a Golden Glove Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. He has been named as one of the best actors to never receive an Academy Award during his career. Kevin Bacon is well known for his roles in film such as Footloose, JFK, A Few Good Men and Mystic River. Kevin Bacon got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Kevin Bacon’s early career

How did Kevin Bacon’s career start?

Kevin Bacon left home at the age of 17 and started to pursue a career in theatre in New York City, he took part in a production at the Circle in the Square Theatre School. He later debuted in the fraternity comedy film National Lampoon’s Animal House but it did not lead to the immediate fame he sought, after the film Bacon still had to wait table and continued auditioning for small theatre roles. He got parts on a couple of Soap Operas including Search for Tomorrow. Kevin Bacon managed to land a prominent role in the slasher film, Friday the 13th in 1980. He won an Obie Award a couple years later for his stage performance in Forty Deuce and made his Broadway debut in Slab Boys. It wasn’t until his role in the film Diner however that he started to make an impression on film critics and audiences.

Kevin Bacon’s breakthrough role

What was Kevin Bacon’s breakthrough role?

Kevin Bacon’s breakthrough came when he got the lead role in the box-office hit Footloose (1984) which garnered Kevin Bacon a lot of attention and is one of his most memorable roles. The popularity of his role led to Kevin Bacon suffering from a short period of typecasting which led to a short career slump.

Kevin Bacon’s continued film success

What has Kevin Bacon done since his breakthrough role?

Bacon’s career continued to grow from strength to strength in the 90s with roles in the horror film Tremors and Flatliners. He later appeared in He Said, She Said and began to realise that he wasn’t going to make it as a leading man, so he began to reinvent himself to be a character actor. He went on to appear as a gay prostitute in JFK and then appeared as an attorney in A Few Good Men. The following year he earned a Golden Globe nomination thanks to his role in The River Wild. Other notable films include Apollo 13, Sleepers, Picture Perfect and Losing Chase. In the 200s he notably appeared in the Clint Eastwood film Mystic River. He also won acclaim for his role in The Woodsman. In 2010 Bacon appeared in X Men: First Class, more recently he appeared in The Following, a television series.

Kevin Bacon’s net worth

What is Kevin Bacon’s net worth?

Kevin Bacon has an estimated net worth of approximately $50 million dollars. Kevin Bacon’s fortune has been built thanks to his earnings from film and television roles, theatre acting roles and his musical performances with his band.

Kevin Bacon’s personal life

Who has Kevin Bacon married?

Kevin Bacon is married to actress Kyra Sedgewick. The couple have been married since the 4th of September 1988. The couple met on the set of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky which was being filmed for PBS. The couple has starred in a number of films together including Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Kevin Bacon was also previously romantically linked to Tracey Pollan whom he dated in the 1980s.

Does Kevin Bacon have kids?

Kevin Bacon has two children with his wife Kyra Sedgewick, a son Travis Sedgewick who was born in 1989 and a daughter, Sosie Ruth who was born in 1992.

