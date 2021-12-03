If you’re a fan of house music there’s no doubt that Jam Jamiro is an artist, you should be paying close attention to. The Switzerland based DJ and music producer releases his new single “Deja-Vu” on 10th December as an exclusive promo on Traxsource.

“Deja Vu” is a single produced with the classic Jam Jamiro style. Punchy Kick, sizzling Hi-Hats, Groovy Bass, Sexy Voice, and Deep Chords.

This tune really evokes memories of party’s gone by and will quickly become a pleasure for dancers around the world looking to let loose.

2021 has been a massive year for Jam Jamiro; he has released on Moiss Music (RU), Pogo House Records (UK), Deep Love Records (CH) & Hive Label (RU). His ferocious DJ sets and club-focused productions and edits have earned him a reputation as an authority on dancefloor dynamics.

Here's our latest installment, this time from Switzerland's based, deep-house producer Jam Jamiro. Today sees the release of 'Deja-Vu, the new single from Jam Jamiro. We caught up with Jam Jamiro aka Jamiro Monosi to talk all things new single, his music career, his dream gig and more!

Hi Jam Jamiro, first of all I’d like you to congratulate you on the release of the your single “Deja-Vu”. The song has an amazing deep and unique vibe. How do you feel ahead of a release? Is it a mix of nerves and excitement?

Thank you so much! I am so glad you love the song, that means so much to me. I am always nervous when I release a new song because I am always afraid that my fans will not like it. I felt differently with this song because I felt that all of us needed a powerful song like this after the year, we had with covid. I wanted to put out a feel-good song that people can dance to. I hope that everyone will love it just as much as I do!

And give us some details as to how the idea for the song came about. Did you enter the studio with a definite idea, or was it a song that just sprung up?

Typically, I spend a little over an hour just searching the right sound for my chords. It happens often, that I have a clear idea and at the end it sorts something completely different. So, yeah, this song just sprung up.

If you could pick your dream gig, where would it be, and who would join you on stage for a B2B?

Oh man!! That is always such a tough question because there are so many places I would love to play and so many DJ’s I would dream to play with. I would defiantly love to play for my absolute favourite House Music Label “Defected Records” it doesn’t matter where, even in a small garage haha and playing B2B with Low Steppa would be unreal. Those would defiantly be 2 dreams come true.

Tell us something random about yourself! …

I am honestly just a nerd when I am not making music. I love learning about random things and educating myself on anything and everything when time allows it. I also love winetastings, cooking and traveling. The biggest quirk I have is that whenever I’m cold, I take the hair dryer and warm myself up with it. You wouldn’t believe (probably you do lol) how many times I’ve been called crazy for this, but I now know that I’m not the only one on this planet who does this.

To finish, let us know what you have in store for the rest of the year, if you can give any of that info away!

You can find all my activities on my social media platforms and any other information about future song releases on my website