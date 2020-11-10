Jerome Jackson shares the inspiration behind his music

Jerome Jackson

Jerome Jackson is an inspiration. With just five fingers, he is an amazing piano player. Because of his unconventional situation, Jerome self-taught himself how to play piano and he continues to do so by ear. Watching him play is an amazing sight! Which played a major factor in his successful popularity on the short social media video platform Vine; later succeeded by TikTok.

Despite the lack of fingers on his right hand, he is still able to use his wrist to press keys and create an accompany melody. He has written and released some beautiful piano music available on iTunes and other online music services like Spotify or Apple Music. In our interview, Jerome shared with us a few of his musical inspirations and characteristics he admires.

Jerome, how would you describe your sound?

I would describe my sound as very emotional. It’s connected in a universal way to people from all parts of the world whether it be the happiest or saddest feeling.

What sparked your love for music?

My love for music came at a very tender age. Ever since the first time I heard music playing on the radio as a child, I have known what I wanted to do with my life since then. Music is a universal language that also defines every emotion with sound.

Who are your biggest musical inspirations?

There’s a lot of them. My list could go on forever, but I can name a few: Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Elton John, Richard Marx, Journey, Cold Play, Mob Deep, 2pac, The Notorious BIG, Dr. Dre, Eminem, David Foster, Baby Face, and so on just to name a few.

What is the message you want to share with your “Waiting” music?

The message I wanted to share in “Waiting” is that having patience is powerful. It is the quality of waiting calmly without complaining and not walking away so easily because we might miss out on opportunities. Other people might find patience to be a weakness. Life is about timing and sometimes it’s good to be patient to allow time to go by until something happens. Whether its waiting for your dream to come through with all the hard work you’ve put in…that’s the time to have a moment of calm and reflection. I went to bed one night and dreamt that I was in a beautiful place. Somewhere very calm and quiet, waiting for something and hearing that piano melody over and over in my head. So it was basically my little soundtrack in my dream and I immediately composed and released it.

What was the process behind making the music for “Someone You Loved”?

“Someone you Loved” by Lewis Capaldi is a huge breakout hit. I hear it almost everyday on the radio. You can’t get away from it and I really enjoy that song very much. It’s a simple, piano based ballad striking with emotions. I had to immerse myself into that song before making it, in which is why I enjoyed a lot.

What is the message you want to share with your “Unsteady” piece?

The message in that song is very powerful. It talks about broken homes and how it also affects children, which is why it’s very sad because most of the times children are the ones who are hurting the most especially because of their innocence. It relates to me and a lot of people I immediately knew, that I wanted to do a cover of it. And while I might not sing the lyrics, I can interpret it the best I can through an instrument.

Thank you Jerome for sharing your thoughts with us!

You can follow up with Jerome Jackson at:

Website: https://jeromejacksonmusic.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jeromejacksonmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeromejacksonj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeromejacksonmusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeromeJacksonmusic/