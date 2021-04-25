Tommy Trax signs with Blanco Y Negro with brand new track Focus!

Tommy Trax is an artist and performer who has recently released a brand new track called Focus. This track is a perfect example of what it’s like to produce great house music with some deep and tech-driven vibes. One of the most distinctive traits of this release is certainly the energy and the drive that fuels the performance of the artist. The melodies feel very animated and spontaneous, an obvious sign that this producer is actually genuinely connecting with his work, and he can transfer that same connection to the crowd up on the dance floor.

In addition to the personable and edgy performance value, this release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the recordings and sound design. The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy and stark sonic approach. In other words, there are many subtle nuances in this release, which really add to the richness of the track when summed up together. The frequency spectrum of the mix is also very balanced, with a tight, yet deep low end working wonders along with a smooth top end, which adds a sense of clarity to the music.

This artist stands out for its modern sound, but although the production is quite polished, it is never overproduced, allowing a lot of wonderfully organic and “human” elements to really add liveliness to the mix.

Ultimately, I’d definitely recommend giving this one a shot, particularly if you are a fan of artists such as Carl Cox, Disclosure and Fisher. This is the kind of track that will surprise you for its sonic variety, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat due to its catchy, yet unpredictable arrangement. I always love to hear from artists who set the bar higher and push the envelope when it comes to their productions: this certainly appears to be the case!

Find out more about Tommy Trax, and do not miss out on the artist’s most recent releases, activities, and events: www.tommytrax.com.au