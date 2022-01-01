Mary hm” realname seyedeh Maryam hashemi , born on August 1, 1988. Whole of life is a drama and the men and women play this drama on the wondering stage of world. Some people born to became famous. They know any art form has better understanding of this universe. Mary HM as an Iranian young girl is setting screens on fire with her amazing talents in comedy and singing. Meet Mary HM.

She has graduated in Bachelor degree in Graphics field and Master degree in business management field. From the age of 10, she started playing karate professionally and has been active in various national and international leagues and competitions and has won honors.

Her love for cinema and music formed a foundation for her talents. Apart from acting as a comedy star, she is a prominent singer and intends to make more music and funny videos. Marie HM entertain people with music and make them laugh with her videos.

Mary HM knows her skills and potential in writing and acting, she started making funny videos and posted them on Instagram. Her videos did well and in a short matter of time, Mary HM became an internet celebrity. Her love for cinema formed a foundation for her talents for acting in some films such as” Blackout of the sea” in 2001, “ Hooray Night” in 2007, “ Bitter Sugar” in 2008, “ the lost share” in 2007. This motivated her to come out with more activity in film and filmmaking.

Comedy has the power to absorb the sorrows and makes one feel better. Hence comedians are considered natural healers. With this philosophy, Mary HM continues her journey into the world of humor. Making more than 90 short films and Instagram clips is part of Mary HM’s activities in less than a year.

Mary HM is different from millions of other Instagram users, a wide range of fans from all over the world, as well as audiences of all ages, including teenagers, young people and the elderly.

Such is the fan base of this humor star who shot to fame in recent years, thanks to her personality, humor and good morality. Mary HM is probably one of the very few Iranian celebrity as well as around the world to have a virtual fan following on Instagram. Mary HM goal in her words:” Every day, now and 2 years later; my goal is to make stronger and better clips for my people and to make them laugh; whether I’m in a good mood or not.

Mary Hm on Instagram: @Mary__Hm